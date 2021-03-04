Paul wins twice at NAAA meet

Gianna Paul and Kimani Kent were both in winners’ row twice at the National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT) 2021 Track and Field Series #3 meet, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, on Sunday.
Paul dominated the Girls Under-17 100 metres hurdles field, clocking a wind-assisted 15.24 seconds. The Concorde athlete also won the high jump, clearing the bar at 1.60 metres.
There was a similar double for Kent. The Tobago Falcons athlete triumphed in the Boys Under-17 110m hurdles in a windy 15.91 seconds. And in the high jump, he emerged victorious with a 1.65m clearance.
The men’s 800m title went to Genesis Joseph, the Health Olympians runner completing his two laps of the track in one minute, 56.27 seconds. Cougars half-miler Kayleigh Forde returned a time of 2:28.22 for a runaway victory in the Girls Under-17 800m.
Cyril Sumner clocked 1:58.90 for gold in the Boys Under-20 800m. His Memphis Pioneers teammate, Jahfa Woodley got home first in the Boys Under-17 800m in 2:04.66. Road Runners Club athlete Nicholas Romany was first in the Men’s 3,000m in 9:16.79. Tafari Waldron of Cougars clocked 9:32.26 to secure top spot in the Boys Under-17 3,000m.
One-A-Week’s Khadeem John claimed the Boys Under-20 3,000m title in 9:57.08. Among the girls, Under-20 Fire Fitness athlete Zahra Gaskin clocked 12:38.43, while Under-17 Richard Jones Racing runner Melania Nanton got home in 12:56.94.
Dorian Charles of Point Fortin New Jets won the Boys Under-17 400m hurdles in 57.61 seconds, while Brian Morris of Cougars did the same in the Boys Under-20 category in 59.95.
Tobago Select’s Shanika Belfon clocked 1:08.75 for the Girls Under-20 400m hurdles title. And IG Fastlane’s Jenna Marie Thomas won the Girls Under-17 race in 1:13.56.
Falcons field athlete Christopher Crawford threw 49.71m for gold in the men’s discus. Fatima College’s Jaden James produced a 45.62m effort for top spot in the Boys Under-20 discus. Toco TAFAC’s Umar Sandy was second with a 43.35m throw. D’Abadie’s Adriana Quamina threw 31.45m to win the Girls Under-17 discus. In the Girls Under-20 discus, Allesha Lindsay produced a 34.30m effort to edge her Falcons teammate Esther Irvine (34.25m) into second spot.
Aaron Antoine of Neon Wolves went over the bar at 1.95m for top spot in the Boys Under-20 high jump. Toco TAFAC’s Lorenzo Lucas won the Boys Under-20 triple jump with a wind-aided 14.74m effort. His best legal effort on the day was 14.57. Jean-Jon Matthews of Health Olympians was second at 13.30.
OTHER WINNERS: Girls Under-20 800m—Arlette Ollivierre (Tobago Select) 2:36.73
Women’s 3,000m—Josanne Antoine (Toco TAFAC) 20:43.87
Girls Under-20 100m hurdles—Kayla Caesar (One-A-Week) 17.96 seconds (wind: +4.1 metres per second)
Men’s 110m hurdles—Anson Moses (Tobago Falcons) 15.68 (wind: +4.2)
Boys Under-20 110m hurdles—Obi Edwards (FAS) 15.81 (wind: +4.2)
Men’s high jump—Kristian La Touche (Memphis) 1.85m
Men’s triple jump—Kristopher La Touche (Memphis) 14.21m (wind: +2.2)
Girls Under-20 triple jump—Shade Guy (Toco TAFAC) 8.55m (wind: +1.8)
Boys Under-17 discus—Isaiah Malchan (Toco TAFAC) 30.05m