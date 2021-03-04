Paul wins twice at NAAA meet

The first match was won spectacularly, but West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard wants a tighter performance this evening in the second T20 International against Sri Lanka, bowling off at 6 p.m. today at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

The Windies won Wednesday’s first match of three in the series through an explosive innings of 38 from Pollard who struck six sixes in one over from Akila Dananjaya after the bowler had put the home side in a spin by taking a hat-trick.

However, while the Windies survived that opening test, Pollard said yesterday they will be looking for improvement with the bat and in the field as they seek to wrap up the series.