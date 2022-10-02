STEPHEN HART has every right to be cautious, having endured a six-year battle to recover outstanding salaries from his former employers, the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA).
The Express has learnt that creditors like Hart will have a further wait until at least early 2023 to receive outstanding remuneration owed by the TTFA. Last Wednesday, Justice Devindra Rampersad gave the green light, paving the way for the TTFA to commence a debt-settlement exercise with many of its creditors.
The quantity of outstanding monies to be paid will also depend on the outcome of court action between the TTFA’s normalisation committee (NC) and English duo Terry Fenwick and Peter Miller.
Hart indicated to the Express that he was relieved to learn of last week’s judgment in the High Court, but remains sceptical. “I will only believe when it actually begins to happen,” Hart stated, regarding Justice Rampersad’s ruling, approving the Association’s debt repayment proposal filed under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (BIA).
Hart, 62, served as T&T’s head coach from 2013-2016. Dismissed by the then TTFA president, David John-Williams, Hart has been trying to recover monetary compensation ever since.
“Relief is an understatement,” Hart commented, having not received a cent, despite successfully suing his former employers. In November 2019, High Court Judge Eleanor Donaldson-Honeywell granted Hart a US$742,444 judgment against the TTFA over unpaid salary and benefits. For the past three years, Hart has battled to receive what he is owed.
With TTFA Trustee Maria Daniel being out of the country, the Express contacted Osmond Downer, seeking some direction on when Hart and other creditors will begin actually receiving payment. Under the debt repayment agreement, Downer was elected as the creditor-representative, and is therefore the liaison between the TTFA Trustee overseeing the debt settlement exercise and its creditors.
“I am supposed to join them to make sure everyone gets their cheques and so on,” Downer explained. On behalf of creditors, who have been calling him, Downer has been in contact with the office of Trustee Daniel, in seeking information on behalf of those he represents.
He explained the process.
“The judge is going to submit his report to the trustee. That is going to take between a week to ten days. Then the report will be sent to loaner for their consideration, and they will send down the money to the trustee, who will start to distribute the cheques,” said Downer, adding, “It is estimated that all that will be settled by January next year.”
Daniel’s proposal will see creditors paid from a US$3.5 million loan to the TTFA with creditors, owed up to $200,000, paid in full. Meanwhile, claims above that will be pro-rated from the balance.
Further compounding the issue is court matters involving Fenwick and Miller. “Money amounting to the claims for both of them will be put in trust and taken away from the loan, awaiting the outcome of the court cases of Miller and Fenwick,” Downer explained.
“If Fenwick and Miller win their case(s), the pro-rated amount will be reduced, therefore the amount which creditors claiming above $200,000 will receive, will also be reduced,” Downer added.