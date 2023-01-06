Pegula stuns Swiatek

Iga Swiatek, the favourite for this month’s Australian Open, was in tears after losing at the United Cup yesterday.
The US and French Open champion sobbed courtside after being thrashed 6-2, 6-2 by American Jessica Pegula in the mixed-team tournament semi-finals in Sydney.
Swiatek had won all four clashes against Pegula last year and is hoping to do well at the Australian Open beginning January 16. But the assertive play of Pegula, who adopted an aggressive position when returning serve, reaped rich rewards for the world No. 3.
After a lengthy toilet break at the end of the first set, Swiatek was able to edge ahead for the first time when holding her opening service game to start the second set. But Pegula held her concentration and form to break away for a convincing victory.
Pegula, who reached the quarter-finals in three Grand Slam tournaments last year, said she benefited from her familiarity with Ken Rosewall Arena and the swiftness of the court. The American was based in Sydney during the group stages of the inaugural tournament, while Poland and Italy played in Brisbane and Greece featured in Perth.
The victory by Pegula helped the USA seize a 2-0 lead against Poland, while Italy also claimed both opening matches against Greece. The remaining singles will be played today, with a mixed doubles to be held if required.
Meanwhile, in a thrilling clash with world No. 6 Maria Sakkari, Italy’s Martina Trevisan won 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-5 in a match lasting three hours, 14 minutes. The No. 27-ranked left-hander danced with glee inside Ken Rosewall Arena after the triumph before hugging teammates. Teammate Lorenzo Musetti scored a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Greece’s Stefanos Sakellaridis.
And Frances Tiafoe later gave the USA a 2-0 lead over Poland by defeating Kacper Zuk 6-3, 6-3. Taylor Fritz can clinch a spot in the final for the USA when he plays world No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz in the third singles.
Matteo Berrettini has a similar opportunity for Italy when he faces Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas.