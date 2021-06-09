Lester Peltier

OVER 41 NATIONAL CAPS: T&T veteran Lester Peltier in action during the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

LESTER “CORN CURLS” Peltier has announced his retirement from international football.

Two days after Trinidad and Tobago embarrassingly bowed out of Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying, Peltier, 32, penned a letter to FIFA normalisation committee chairman Robert Hadad indicating that he should no longer be considered for international duty.

The Soca Warriors were booted out at the first round for the first time following a goalless draw with lowly Bahamas on June 5 when needing three points to keep their qualifying hopes alive.

In his letter Peltier said the following: “After careful thought and consideration, I have decided to retire from my position on the Trinidad and Tobago national team with immediate effect. It was an honour to have had the opportunity to represent my country over the past 13 years on the national Under-17, national Under-20, and senior level teams, with over 41 caps.

“The valuable coaching provided throughout my years playing with the team was instrumental in my growth and development as a professional football player, and for this I shall be forever grateful.

“While this was not an easy decision to make, it is a necessary one due to other personal commitments at this time. I would like to thank the federation for believing in me and allowing me to represent my country for so many years, and I wish you and the national team the greatest of success in the future.”

Peltier has not played for T&T since the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup. He last played for lower division Al-Taqadom Football Club in Saudia Arabia but has been without a team since January.

Peltier has also played for clubs in Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Czech Republic, Belgium and Malta since leaving TT Pro League clubs San Juan Jabloteh and Ma Pau during the 2010-2011 season.

“I want to start off by thanking all the coaches that coached me on the national team and also my team-mates. I will surely miss representing my country. I have a lot of fun memories to take with me. Thank you,” Peltier also stated.

