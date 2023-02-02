Penal Derby marks return of red-ball action

Domestic red-ball cricket returns today, with defending champions PowerGen Penal taking on cross-town rivals Clarke Road United in the “Penal Derby” which will be the highlight of the opening round of the National League Premiership 1 two-day/three-day competition.
The Premiership 1 will open with a three-day game starting at 1 p.m. today and continuing from 10 a.m. tomorrow and Sunday.
The second, third, fifth and sixth rounds of the competition will be two-day affairs, while round four as well as round seven will be contested as three-day matches.
PowerGen won the Premiership 1 League title in 2019, while the 2020 edition of the tournament was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic without a champion being declared.
Domestic cricket resumed in 2022 along with most other sports, however only limited overs competitions—50 over, T20 and T10—were held.
Both PowerGen and Clarke Road are expecting a keenly contested match at Syne Village in Penal and while both teams are expected to give some new faces a chance in the top flight, they will be relying heavily on their senior players to lead the way.
PowerGen skipper Akiel Cooper is one of those seasoned campaigners who would have notched a century—113—in the 2020 derby, which ended in a draw at Wilson Road in Penal.
With home advantage for the 2023 derby, Cooper said his team will be hard to beat.
“We are pretty confident and we have been preparing for a while now. We have a good bunch of players who are all eager to play three-day cricket. It has been a while we haven’t played this version of the game, so we are looking forward to the challenge,” Cooper told the Express yesterday.
“We know the derby is always a big clash and we are looking forward to the game. I think, more or less, the game will be in the balance seeing that not a lot of red-ball cricket has been played (since 2020) and the team that makes less mistakes should be able to come out on top,” he continued.
“At home, PowerGen is hard to beat and we are trying to maintain that and I hope we get the supporters to come out and support the team,” Cooper added.
Meanwhile, new Clarke Road coach Dinesh Mahabir, who is a former West Indies Under-19 performance analyst, said his team is prepared to play hard cricket in the season opener.
Giving a rundown of his team, Mahabir said while they will be missing Vikash Mohan who is on national duty, they still have a lot of senior players around like skipper Yannick Ottley and top order batter Nicholas Sookdeosingh along with all-rounder Joshua James and spinners Kerwyn Sirju, Ahkeel Mollon and Samuel Roopnarine.
“We have a very experienced team and we have some youngsters coming through the system like Justyn Gangoo, who was the MVP of the Under-23 Cup, and Tariq Mohammed, who also did well in that tournament,” Mahabir explained.
Sookdeosingh top-scored for Clarke Road in the 2020 derby with 87, while Gangoo grabbed five wickets for 95. PowerGen won first innings honours on that occasion, having scored 370 for nine before dismissing Clarke Road for 359.
“We are not really worried about any opposition,” Mahabir declared.
“The first game is against PowerGen. It is a derby and it is going to be a hard game and everybody will be up for it,” he added.
The other fixtures starting today will see Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 up against Preysal Sports at Queen’s Park Oval; Central Sports taking Victoria Sports at Invaders Ground in Felicity; and Comets Sports hosting Queen’s Park Cricket Club 2 at Pierre Road in Charlieville.
TTCB National League fixtures
Premiership 1
• QPCC 1 vs Preysal Sports, Queen’s Park Oval
• Central Sports vs Victoria Sports, Felicity
• Comets Sports vs QPCC 2, Pierre Road
• PowerGen Penal Sports vs Clarke Road United Sports, Syne Village