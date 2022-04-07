Penney takes over as Royals coach

The Barbados Royals have made changes to their coaching staff for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League season, with Zimbabwean Trevor Penney taking over from Daniel Vettori as head coach.
Last season the franchise, champions in 2019 when they were the Barbados Tridents, finished bottom of the six-team table, winning only three of their ten matches.
Penney, currently working as the assistant coach for partner franchise Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, heads a coaching team that will also include West Indies bowling coach Roddy Estwick as lead assistant coach, while former Jamaica fast bowler Andrew “Trash” Richardson who will continue as an assistant coach. According to a release from the Royals yesterday, Penney is expected to work closely with the Royals’ director of cricket, Kumar Sangakkara.
Penney has vast experience working on the international scene with India, Sri Lanka, England and more recently with the West Indies white-ball team. He has also been involved through his coaching with associate nations such as the Netherlands and the USA.
“I’ve previously been a part of the CPL and I’m excited to be back in the league as part of the Barbados Royals this time,” Penney said on his appointment with the CPL franchise. “Working alongside Kumar, I feel we’ve got a great opportunity to create an environment that helps everyone express themselves and play the brand of cricket we want to play here at the Royals. I’m really looking forward to working with some top talent in the West Indian game and hopefully help them get better.”
In welcoming Penney, the Royals said in a statement: “It’s fantastic to have Trevor as the head coach here at Barbados Royals. We’re really happy to have him add another key role as part of the Royals family. It’s beneficial to have one coach working across the two Royals teams, and we feel it will help us translate our learnings and our way of cricket across both the teams and have that uniformity. Trevor Penney is one with the values and ideology that we have here at the Royals and is also one of the most revered coaches in international cricket, has a lot of experience and understands the game very well which will help contribute to the squad’s overall growth and performance.”