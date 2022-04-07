Penney takes over as Royals coach

The Barbados Royals have made changes to their coaching staff for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League season, with Zimbabwean Trevor Penney taking over from Daniel Vettori as head coach.

Last season the franchise, champions in 2019 when they were the Barbados Tridents, finished bottom of the six-team table, winning only three of their ten matches.

Penney, currently working as the assistant coach for partner franchise Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, heads a coaching team that will also include West Indies bowling coach Roddy Estwick as lead assistant coach, while former Jamaica fast bowler Andrew “Trash” Richardson who will continue as an assistant coach. According to a release from the Royals yesterday, Penney is expected to work closely with the Royals’ director of cricket, Kumar Sangakkara.

Penney has vast experience working on the international scene with India, Sri Lanka, England and more recently with the West Indies white-ball team. He has also been involved through his coaching with associate nations such as the Netherlands and the USA.

“I’ve previously been a part of the CPL and I’m excited to be back in the league as part of the Barbados Royals this time,” Penney said on his appointment with the CPL franchise. “Working alongside Kumar, I feel we’ve got a great opportunity to create an environment that helps everyone express themselves and play the brand of cricket we want to play here at the Royals. I’m really looking forward to working with some top talent in the West Indian game and hopefully help them get better.”

In welcoming Penney, the Royals said in a statement: “It’s fantastic to have Trevor as the head coach here at Barbados Royals. We’re really happy to have him add another key role as part of the Royals family. It’s beneficial to have one coach working across the two Royals teams, and we feel it will help us translate our learnings and our way of cricket across both the teams and have that uniformity. Trevor Penney is one with the values and ideology that we have here at the Royals and is also one of the most revered coaches in international cricket, has a lot of experience and understands the game very well which will help contribute to the squad’s overall growth and performance.”

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force have started preparations for the second half of the West Indies Championship, set to be staged in Trinidad in May, and head coach David Furlonge is pleased to see the national players stepping up for their clubs on the domestic circuit.

West Indies women’s team head coach Courtney Walsh has identified the need for more competitive cricket and developmental camps to get his side better prepared for international competition.

Although saying he was pleased with the Caribbean women reaching the semi-finals of the tournament after not having much competitive cricket, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Walsh said the next steps were to ensure the group increased playing time and provide more avenues for new talent to be developed.

Rovman Powell and Evin Lewis both failed while Jason Holder went wicket-less but it was the former West Indies Test captain’s miserly spell which helped Lucknow Super Giants limit Delhi Capitals and pull off a six-wicket win here yesterday.

Grand Prix returns after lockdowns

THE TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO Cycling Federation (TTCF) is looking to kick-start its cycling programme with the 2022 TTCF Easter Grand Prix that pedals off from Good Friday to Easter Sunday (April 15-17) at the former Mecca of cycling for decades, the Arima Velodrome.

Samir Saroop scored the first double century of the youth cricket season on Wednesday, slamming an even unbeaten 200 as East Zone whipped North East by 291 runs in their Price Club Under-17 match at Knowles Street Ground in Curepe.