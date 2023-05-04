Perfect ‘Pres’

Presentation College San Fernando completed the 2023 PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) season with a perfect record after clinching their maiden InterCol T20 title with a five-wicket victory over Fatima College at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Wednesday night.
“Pres,” campaigning in the top-flight Premiership competition for the first time, won the League (50-overs) title without losing a game and they took that momentum into the knockout tournament which they also dominated.
Batting first, the Fatima College innings never took off, as they were restricted to 115 for four off their allotted overs.
The “Pres Lions” took the game deep but eventually got over the line as they reached 116 for five off 19.3 overs.
Khaleem Mohammed gave the South side the perfect start in the chase with a four and six off pacer Aditya Ramdeen.
However, Fatima hit back in the second over with Caiden Mack bowling Khaleem for 13 but Pres were kept on course by Riyaad Mohammed, who stood tall at one end as wickets fell at the other.
Aadi Ramsaran (eight), Brendan Boodoo (three) and Christian Rampersad (one) all fell cheaply as Pres slipped to 53 for four at the half-way stage.
At the other end, Riyaad struck three fours and faced 40 balls for his 33 but he fell lbw to Niall Maingot in the 15th over to add some drama to the back end of the innings.
But five consecutive fours from Aadian Racha in the next over from Adrian Mahase settled the nerves for Pres.
At the start of the 16th over, Pres needed 41 from 30 balls and after a single by Ricardo Chase, Racha went to work with a four through the covers followed by an edge past the wicketkeeper for another boundary.
Showing a full range of shots, Racha played a cut to backward point, flicked a full toss to the midwicket boundary and ended the over with a square drive for four. Pres were now on top of the chase, needing 20 off the final four overs which they eventually got with three balls to spare with Racha unbeaten on 32 (18 ball).
Earlier when Fatima batted, medium pacer Jacen Agard gave Pres a good start with the ball, bowling Ramdeen without scoring in the first over.
But Fatima rallied, with opener Isaiah Fernandes top-scoring with 38 and Maingot hitting 30 not out to get them to a triple-figure score.
Fatima skipper Joshua Davis also chipped in with 16 off 12 balls. He struck the lone six of the innings in the second over of the match.
But Chase sent back Davis with the total on 29 for two in the fifth over and the Fatima innings began to stall.
Chase ended with two wickets for 15 runs from his four overs, while the other bowlers were equally impressive in keeping the batters at bay for the rest of the innings as Pres turned the screws to limit their opponents to a low total.
Summarised scores:
Fatima College 115-4, 20 overs (Isaiah Fernandes 38, Niall Maingot 30 n.o.; Ricardo Chase 2/15) vs Presentation College San Fernando 116-5, 19.3 overs (Riyaad Mohammed 33, Aadian Racha 32 n.o.; Caiden Mack 2/17)
—Pres won by five wickets.