PERFECT START

The first gymnastics event in the country since 2019 was en eye-opener. A perfect ten eye-opener.
The season-opening “We Flippin” meet on March 25 and 26 at the Woodbrook Youth Facility saw 16 gymnasts produce perfect tens in different categories, an occurrence that has been described as “uncommon.” And tournament organiser Michelle Frankland says the future can be bright after three dark years.
At the meet, hosted by the Tots and Tumblers club at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, the gymnasts achieved perfect scores in events ranging from the vault to the balance beam.
“It is uncommon especially the quantity of perfect tens,” Frankland told the Express yesterday. “It’s very, very uncommon even in the USA for that to happen.”
The high-scoring athletes also did not come from one club but were spread across four of the seven competing teams. And the scores came after the country’s gymnasts have been out of competition for 38 months.
Asked what could be responsible for the elevated performances, Frankland, co-owner of the Tots and Tumblers club, said: “The coaches are paying very close attention to the details of the routines and the shapes that the athletes attain during their performances.”
She added: “My own take on this is that there has been an absence of real-life coaching over Covid and the coaches have been spending their time researching efficient ways of teaching skills and drills to attain the quality of gymnastics that scores well.”
While Covid affected local sports across the board, most disciplines were able to return to competition last year. However, the “We Flippin” event hosted by Tots and Tumblers was the first for gymnastics since the Caribbean Gymnastics Championships in June, 2019.
“We have been in the doldrums since 2019,” said Frankland. And recalling what happened just before the 2020 “We Flippin” meeting was due to start, she said: “We were one week away from competing in 2020 when on Friday March 13, T&T closed down. Our event was supposed to be the following Friday.”
That lock-down began a period in which the gymnastics community lost ground.
“I lost a huge percentage of athletes who were in a level two/level three position. Those athletes came back to the sport in very low numbers.
It’s very hard to come back to the sport, their bodies were very different,” Frankland said.
Renee Lequay, owner and head coach of Lee’s House For Gymnastics added of the Covid period: “I can personally say I lost 95 per cent of my members due to losing the zeal, the motivation, persons feeling they are too unfit three-four years later... Everything that happened during the Covid period, emotionally and mentally took its toll. It did put a strain on many persons and the sport.”
However, at Tots and Tumblers, four of the Lee’s gymnasts—Ashley Castillo, Mya Burgess, Ricquel Marcellin and Zoriah Thornhill accounted for six perfect tens, despite Lequay only being able to put together a team for the competition four months ago.
Asked about the success or her athletes, Lequay noted that all of those who achieved perfect tens had been part of an online programme she ran during the lock-down period.
“I thought it would have been a good bridge when we were not able to do training physically,” she said.
Lequay added that the strong showing by the clubs at the Tots and Tumblers event was “monumental” for the sport. Both she and Frankland are optimistic that better days could be ahead for local gymnastics.
“I feel it will definitely help the gymnastics community as a whole,” Lequay said, with Frankland adding, “the depth of the talent displayed at all levels throughout the event was tremendously exciting. Gymnastics has a very bright future so long as we can keep the sport progressing as it deserves to progress.”
PERFECT GROUP
Following is the list of gymnasts who scored perfect tens at the “We Flippin” meet:
House For Gymnastics: Celin Duntin (vault); Hayley Ramcharan (vault).
Lee’s Gymnastics: Ashley Castillo (vault, floor), Mya Burgess (vault, floor), Ricquel Marcellin (floor), Zoriah Thornhill (floor).
Olympia Gymnastics: Isaliyne Alexander (vault).
Tots and Tumblers: Alyssa Codrington (beam), Arya Hagley (beam), Gabrielle Webb (bars), Isabella Johnson-Attin (floor), M’Kaiyah Williams (floor), Nahia Felix (vault), Xara Rampersad (vault), Briseis Thomas (vault), Kaylee Waldron (floor).