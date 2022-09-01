New coach Dwight Yorke continued his perfect start to the football season in Australia, leading Macarthur FC to the Australia Cup semi-final for the very first time after beating Wellington Phoenix 2-0 in the quarter finals on Wednesday night.
The Bulls are just one game away from reaching their first-ever grand final. Former Trinidad and Tobago football star Yorke has now won his first three matches in charge, thrashing the Magpies Crusaders 6-0 to begin his coaching stint in Australia, then beating Modbury Jets 4-0 in the round of 16 and Wellington Phoenix at the quarter-final stage.
The Australian Cup is being played ahead of the 2022 A-League season which begins on October 8.
Standing in the way of the Bulls and the final is Victorian NPL club Oakleigh Cannons, who will host Macarthur in the semi-final.
A first half goal from Al Hassan Toure and a late strike from substitute Lachie Rose sealed the victory that sent the Bulls into the final four of the Cup and on course for their first ever trophy.
The Bulls dictated terms early in the match and could have gone ahead in the 15th minute from a Ulises Davila free-kick. The Phoenix defence failed to clear his set piece and Jonathan Aspropotamitis had a shot blocked before Toure pounced on the rebound, only for his shot to be cleared off the line.
The lively Toure continued to cause problems for the Wellington backline and came within centimetres of breaking the deadlock ten minutes later. The winger was put through on goal by Davila and chipped the oncoming Oliver Sail in the Phoenix goal but his shot drifted agonisingly wide of goal.
Before the end of the break, Toure eventually broke the deadlock. Set up with a clever assist from striker Anthony Carter, Toure was given room to shoot inside the box and curled the ball into the pocket of the net to make it 1-0 three minutes before half-time.
Bulls goalkeeper Filip Kurto had little to do in the first half but stood firm when called into action 12 minutes after the restart. Against Kosta Barbarouses from point blank range, Kurto made a superb reflex save to keep Macarthur’s lead in tact.
The Phoenix were lucky to have 11 men on the ground when Ben Waine kicked out at Macarthur’s Tomi Uskok in the 82nd minute.
The Bulls sealed the win two minutes before full time when substitute Lachlan Rose pounced on a wayward back pass from Wellington’s Tim Payne, slotting past Sail to make it 2-0 and book Macarthur’s spot in the semi-final.