Peters, James top Caribbean athletes for LA Grand Prix

A handful of English-speaking Caribbean athletes, including a current and a former world champion from Grenada, are carded for the sixth World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting of this season today and tomorrow in the United States.
Two-time men’s javelin world champion Anderson Peters, and former Olympic and world 400 metres champion Kirani James will be among the biggest talents set to showcase their fitness under the California sun during the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix, which spans two days at Drake Stadium on the University of California, Los Angeles, campus.
Peters will bring his powerful 90-metre throws to the meet tomorrow, when he faces five challenges.
Former Olympic and world 400 metres champion Kirani James from Grenada is one to watch in his pet event. He opened his outdoor season in Botswana and took second place in 44.76 seconds and will be aiming to improve his most recent world championships medal from silver to gold this season.
Commonwealth Games champion Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago will face Aaron Brown in the men’s 200m. Richards, the world indoor 400m champion, will have to improve on his season’s best 20.40 as Brown showed out at the Botswana Golden Grand Prix in April—with a 20-flat performance to take the runner-up spot—that he is in top form.