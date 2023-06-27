San Juan Jabloteh will entertain the Defence Force reserve team as action in the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League Knockout Cup kicks off today with five preliminary matches
This competition will involve both TTPFL Tier 1 and Tier 2 clubs, giving teams from all communities across the country the chance to compete for the title.
This evening at La Horquetta, there is a double-header where the youthful Jabloteh team entertain Defence Force’s former National Super League team in the opener from 5 p.m., followed by a clash between former Pro League champions Central FC and the “Green Army”, Guaya United, the former Super League champions.
The preliminary round will feature five matches,involving the five lowest-ranked Tier 1 clubs versus the five lowest-ranked Tier 2 clubs, according to the TTPFL standings of Monday, June 26.
The five preliminary round winners, will join 11 other clubs in the round of 16. Joining the competition at that stage will be the five highest-ranked Tier 1 clubs - Defence Force FC, AC Port of Spain, Tiger Tanks Club Sando, Terminix La Horquetta Rangers and Police FC. Also competing at that stage will be the six highest-ranked Tier 2 clubs - Phoenix FC, QPCC FC, San Fernando Giants, Harlem Strikers, TT Police FC (2) and UTT FC.
Round of 16 matches begin on July 1, while quarter-final and semi-finals matches will be held on July 4 and July 7 respectively. The PFL Knockout concludes on July 15.
PFL KNOCKOUT FIXTURES:
(Preliminary round)
Today
San Juan Jabloteh vs TT Defence Force FC (2), La Horquetta Recreation Ground, 5 p.m.
Central FC vs Guaya United, La Horquetta Recreation Ground, 7 p.m.
Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic vs Petit Valley Diego Martin Utd, Mahaica Sports Complex, 6 p.m.
Prison Service FC vs Matura Reunited, YTC Grounds (Arouca), 5 p.m.
Cunupia FC vs Bethel United SC, TBC