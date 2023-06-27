Che Benny

SHOULDER TO SHOULDER: Che Benny, left, of AC Port of Spain battles Cassim Kellar of the Defence Force for the ball while looking on in the background is John-Paul Rochford. Defence Force were crowned 2023 Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) Tier One champions after winning the match 2-1 on Saturday at the Arima Velodrome. —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

San Juan Jabloteh will entertain the Defence Force reserve team as action in the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League Knockout Cup kicks off today with five preliminary matches

This competition will involve both TTPFL Tier 1 and Tier 2 clubs, giving teams from all communities across the country the chance to compete for the title.

This evening at La Horquetta, there is a double-header where the youthful Jabloteh team entertain Defence Force’s former National Super League team in the opener from 5 p.m., followed by a clash between former Pro League champions Central FC and the “Green Army”, Guaya United, the former Super League champions.

The preliminary round will feature five matches,involving the five lowest-ranked Tier 1 clubs versus the five lowest-ranked Tier 2 clubs, according to the TTPFL standings of Monday, June 26.

The five preliminary round winners, will join 11 other clubs in the round of 16. Joining the competition at that stage will be the five highest-ranked Tier 1 clubs - Defence Force FC, AC Port of Spain, Tiger Tanks Club Sando, Terminix La Horquetta Rangers and Police FC. Also competing at that stage will be the six highest-ranked Tier 2 clubs - Phoenix FC, QPCC FC, San Fernando Giants, Harlem Strikers, TT Police FC (2) and UTT FC.

Round of 16 matches begin on July 1, while quarter-final and semi-finals matches will be held on July 4 and July 7 respectively. The PFL Knockout concludes on July 15.

PFL KNOCKOUT FIXTURES:

(Preliminary round)

Today

San Juan Jabloteh vs TT Defence Force FC (2), La Horquetta Recreation Ground, 5 p.m.

Central FC vs Guaya United, La Horquetta Recreation Ground, 7 p.m.

Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic vs Petit Valley Diego Martin Utd, Mahaica Sports Complex, 6 p.m.

Prison Service FC vs Matura Reunited, YTC Grounds (Arouca), 5 p.m.

Cunupia FC vs Bethel United SC, TBC

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Caribbean derby

Caribbean derby

Caribbean derbies against Jamaica are never easy, especially when much is at stake.

A win over Jamaica today at the CONCACAF Gold Cup will put Trinidad and Tobago’s

men’s football team through to the knockout phase of the tournament for the first time since 2015.

T&T’s Khan in JITIC semis

MADISON KHAN advanced to the semi-finals of the consolation draw in the Under-14 division of the leading tournament in the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) region yesterday, in the Dominican Republic.

QPCC teams clash in league final

TWO QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) teams will clash for the Division B crown on the penultimate day of action in the National Squash League tonight, at the Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

Gold again!

Dylan Carter struck gold for the second time at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games when he touched the wall in 23.32 seconds in the men’s 50 metres butterfly final in San Salvador, El Salvador, yesterday.

Aruba’s Mikel Schreuders seized silver (23.90) while Mexican Andres Dupont bagged bronze (24.19). T&T’s Zarek Wilson clocked 25.21 to finish third in the “B” final and 11th overall.

‘Natty’ takes Golden Boot

NATHANIEL “Natty” JAMES has ended the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) Tier One league season with the Golden Boot.

The former Queen’s Royal College and Trinidad and Tobago National Under-20 striker, ended the truncated league season with 15 goals from 22 matches, his last coming on Saturday for Tiger Tanks Club Sando in a 2-0 win over Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic.

Phillip cops CariFin Cross Country run

Abijah Phillip, a seasoned CariFin veteran from RBL, etched his name in the history books by securing his third victory in the men’s running category when the CariFin Games Cross Country competition was held at the Queen’s Park Savannah earlier this month.