Phillip cops CariFin Cross Country run

Abijah Phillip, a seasoned CariFin veteran from RBL, etched his name in the history books by securing his third victory in the men’s running category when the CariFin Games Cross Country competition was held at the Queen’s Park Savannah earlier this month.
Phillip’s winning time was 26 minutes, 34 seconds and commenting on his effort he said: “This year’s cross country was competitive and enjoyable. I knew after the defeat on Chancellor I’d have to dig deep if I wanted to get the result, it was a battle all the way, Shay (Gonzales) really pushed me to the line and I’m very thankful to come away with the victory. I look forward to next year’s competition I know it’ll be something special.”
The competition in the men’s category was intense, with Shay Gonzales from Scotiabank finishing a close second in 26:37, and Michael Abraham from Sagicor securing the third in 31:49.
Abraham expressed his gratitude to be part of the event, saying: “With its longer distance and undulating terrain, the cross country provides a unique challenge that’s intimidating to some and underestimated by others. I enjoyed the course with its laps in and out of the Hollows and around the spectator tents. Before the first lap ended, it was clear that Abijah and Shay were setting a pace above my capabilities, so I found my own pace and tried to remain consistent for the remainder of the race. Fortunately, it was enough to secure third place and valuable points for my Sagicor team. I’m looking forward to the challenge again next year.”
Gonzales, competing in his first CariF8in series said: “This is my first year in CariFin and I am grateful for the opportunity and definitely will be part next year. Thank you to the organisers of the events once again.”
In the female running category, Adona Francois, representing Sagicor, displayed her talent and determination once again, clinching the title for the second consecutive year. Her time of 25:46 solidified her status as a dominant force in the field.
She said: “The cross-country run is always the most challenging of all the races and this year was no exception. I came into the race mentally prepared to push myself as far as I can to retain my title and it worked out for me. During the race it was a lot of self-talk, encouraging myself along the way when my legs got tired, and I just wanted to slow down. In the end it was worth it and I thank CariFin for the opportunity to challenge myself year after year.”
Lorainne Ayoung-Chee of Team CBTT was able to take second place in 25:47. Ayoung-Chee is a former female cross-country winner who back in 2018 won the Caroni version—at The Sevilla Golf Course—cross country event. In third place was Elizabeth Alexander of Team UTC who did a time of 26:08.
Meanwhile, Brian Jeremie emerged as the walking cross country champion. He completed the 2K distance in 17:25, leaving his competitors far behind. In fact, he remained undefeated throughout the entire four-part series.
“Entering an event for the first time consistently and consecutively persevering is the sweetest victory of all,” he said.
Anuj Talwar and Michael Christian representing Team UTC and CBTT respectively finished second and third in that order.
In the female walking category, Kadesha Charles of Team RBL had second win in the event, completing the distance in 19:43, ahead of Cherisse Pierre of Sagicor who crossed the finish line in 20:24, with Twila Reis representing Team Scotiabank finishing in 21:15 to claim third spot.