Phillip excited about Test squad pick

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force fast bowler Anderson Phillip is excited by the opportunity to express himself in the Test arena and said that being selected in the 13-man squad for the first Test against England was just a step towards that.
“I was part of the reserves when the West Indies toured England and now, I am a bit closer to making the final XI,” Phillip said yesterday. “It is a good feeling to be selected I am looking forward to it. I am excited to go out there and express myself.”
The call-up has also given the right-arm quick some extra motivation to try and up his game, but for now he is keen on continuing what he has been doing and putting in a little more work to ensure he stays in the West Indies red-ball set-up.
“The work continues for me. I have been working really hard and I am getting the rewards for my performances,” Phillip noted.
The seamer will leave T&T today to join the West Indies camp and while he was off the field in the final match against Windward Islands Volcanoes last week, he assured that he is ready to make his mark in the Test team.
The Red Force bowlers had little time to rest in the four-day game, captain Imran Khan having enforced the follow-on on the third day. They went on to win the game just before tea.
Phillip grabbed seven wickets against the Volcanoes and five against the Jamaica Scorpions to finish the two rounds of the West Indies Championship as the leading wicket-taker. Along with Phillip, Jayden Seales is also in the Test squad along with wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva.
Meanwhile, Jeremy Solozano was overlooked for the first Test in favour of John Campbell while Shannon Gabriel was left out due to a hamstring injury sustained in the Red Force four-day match against the Jamaica Scorpions earlier this month.
The first Test bowls off on March 8 at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua.