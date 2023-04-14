PHILLIP EYEING INDIA

Trinidad and Tobago fast bowler Anderson Phillip will be using the upcoming three-team Headley Weekes red-ball series to bolster his chances of regaining his place in the West Indies side for the upcoming home series against India in July and August.
Phillip, who suffered a knee injury while on tour with the regional team in Australia last December, only returned to action last month for the final two matches of the West Indies Championship in Trinidad, and now the 26-year-old speedster is confident that he is ready to return to the West Indies set-up.
Phillip’s teammate and fellow fast bowler Jayden Seales is still working his way back to full fitness following knee surgery last December and wasn’t selected for the tri-series.
Meanwhile, Phillip was selected on Team Headley which will be captained by wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva. The team also includes Red Force skipper Darren Bravo.
Team Weekes will be captained by Alick Athanaze. The other team in the series is the West Indies Academy which includes two T&T players in Keagan Simmons and Joshua James.
“Ahead of the India all-format tour, this tri-series is definitely an opportunity to stake my claim for a spot in the West Indies squad. I am definitely looking for a good performance and a good showing so that I will be up for selection for that India tour as well,” Phillip told the Express.
“It is a good feeling to get back onto the field after coming back from injury and not being able to play for so long. Coming back into the Red Force team definitely felt good. After so long to be back out and running in to bowl, it definitely gives me some confidence heading into the Headley Weekes Series, and I look forward to that as well,” he added.
Phillip returned to action against Barbados at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain on March 21 and took three wickets for 80 runs from 19 overs in the first innings.
In his second game at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, against Jamaica, Phillip grabbed two for 13 from six overs and two for 46 from 12 overs and also struck an unbeaten 63 off 109 balls. In terms of his fitness level, Phillip said: “I would not say I am back fully fit but I’m definitely match fit and I am looking to gain as much as I could from this series.
“After a few months out and having been back out in the last two first-class games of the season, the confidence has definitely been growing. It is also good to see that the selectors still have plans for me and they have me in mind,” he added.
Even after the first-class season ended, Phillip said he continued to work hard on his game.
“After an injury, you just can’t forget it. The work must continue and I have definitely been doing some strengthening work as well,” Phillip explained.
“The rehab continues for me due to the injury I sustained so even after the first-class season the work and training continued for me and I have been stepping up my training because after so long off the field, you can’t just come back and expect to be back to your best right away but gradually I am working towards it,” he concluded.