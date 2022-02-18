Phillip, Seales a potent combo

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force coach David Furlonge was full of praise for fast bowlers Anderson Phillip and Jayden Seales and believes the pair can lead T&T to their first four-day title since 2006.
Phillip has been excellent in the first two matches of the West Indies Championship, playing a key role in the Red Force’s perfect start to the season with five wickets for 82 runs against Jamaica, and then grabbing four for 32 and three for 31 seven, against the Windward Islands.
Meanwhile, Seales had two for 17 against Jamaica, and then took three for 30 and one for 29 against the Windwards.
“The fast-bowlers were tremendous,” said Furlonge. “They always looked like they would get a wicket. They bowled with speed and always had the batsmen uncomfortable,” he said of their performance against the Windward Islands in a game that the Red Force won by and innings and 43 runs inside three days.
“They are a good combination and we look forward to them coming back together for the next three rounds to carry us to the tittle,” the coach continued. “They are two excellent, young and up and coming fast-bowlers and hopefully will have a closer look at them both going forward. As I said before, bowling is our strength and if our batsmen can post scores of 300 plus I think we will win games.”
While both bowlers were off the field when T&T claimed victory against the Windwards just before tea on the third day, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Thursday, Furlonge said they will be fine after getting some rest.
“The bowlers’ landing was a bit uncomfortable for them and both of them twisted their ankle a bit so there was some soreness, so it was sort of precautionary to take them off because we didn’t want it to get worse. They came off the field to ice but they will be fine,” Furlonge assured.
Speaking about their recent triumph against the Windwards, Furlonge said the team showed a lot of character and fight and that was exemplified by skipper Imran Khan who continued to bat bowl and field despite suffering a hamstring injury. “The fellas are very elated and I think the chemistry is very good in the team at the moment. I think we saw it in the first innings. We were a bit flat this morning (Thursday) but we fought back,” said Furlonge.
“The captain also showed a lot of character on the second day, injured and still going out to bat and still fielding and bowling and getting five wickets in the match with an injury. The team is now really gelling together which is what we were looking for,” he added.
Khan pulled up with a hamstring injury while batting late on the first day but came back out to bat on the second day scoring 12 not out.
He also bagged two wickets for three runs in the first innings and four for 38 in the second as T&T wrapped up their second straight win.
“There was improvement from the first game. The fielding was excellent in this game and we had four batsmen getting 50s. I think the team showed a lot of character to fight back from being 22 for three early in the match to score over 300 runs so that was an improved performance from the batting,” the Red Force coach added.
“The overall performance in this game was better. The last innings against Jamaica, we batted badly and we also dropped seven catches in that first game so overall we did a lot better in this game,” Furlonge assessed.
“The important thing is where you will be at the end (of the tournament). At the end of this round, we are looking to be in the top two and I think that is exactly where we wanted to be,” he added.
“We have a few niggles so the break will be important for the guys to rest and recover and they have the T10 next week and club cricket after that. But hopefully they will get some rest before starting that (the T10) competition,” Furlonge concluded.