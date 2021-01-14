Phillips, Williams square off at ‘Tranquil’

ATHELSTAN PHILLIPS and Sonny Williams will continue their quest for a double crown when the 2020 Shell Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament continues today at the club’s courts, Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain.
The two will be on opposite sides of the net in the veterans’ doubles title match at 3 p.m. after the semi-finals were contested way back in March.
The two-week tournament was halted half-way through exactly ten months ago today because of the Covid-19 pandemic and only resumed last week Friday with the singles events.
Kendall Cuffy and Richard McLetchie were the overwhelming favourites to capture the Over-45 doubles crown, but they were stunned 4-6, 6-4, 10/7 in the last four by Williams and Farid Youssef.
There was also a major upset in the other semi as second seeds Ricky Villaroel and Dion Auguste were beaten 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) by Phillips and Nicholas Sellier.
Auguste, also seeded second in singles, was struggling with an injury at the time and he was forced to default to Williams in the quarter-finals.
The Vincentian will oppose former champion Rawle Boyce and defending champ McLetchie will tackle Villaroel in tomorrow’s semis, and the tournament will finally conclude with the title match on Sunday.
The senior veterans’ (Over-60) draw is also still at the semi-final stage and the final two rounds will take place tomorrow and Sunday as well.
Top-seeded multiple champ Phillips will be up against Michael Pemberton and Ken Aberdeen will tackle No. 2 seed Garry Siewdass tomorrow.
Vaughn Wilson beat 2019 champ Akiel Duke in an all-Tobago clash for his first men’s singles crown on Tuesday, the day after Carlista Mohammed defeated 15-year-old Ella Carrington for her fifth.
The 30-year-old completed the Triple Crown as she had combined with Cameron Wong and Nabeel Mohammed for the doubles and mixed doubles, titles, respectively, just before the shutdown.
The 2021 edition of the country’s premier clay-court tournament, which has been going on for more than a century, is expected to get going on schedule late next month.