Phoenix belt Bethel 6-1

Mickaeel Jem Gordon scored a beaver-trick as a no-nonsense 1976 FC Phoenix thrashed former Super League club Bethel United by 6-1 in the Western Conference of the 2022 Ascension Tobago Premier League.
Former W Connection and recent Police FC striker Mickaeel Jem Gordon got a beaver-trick with goals on either side of referee Ashton Benjamin’s half-time whistle (39th, 51st, 54th and 70th). Akiel Holford got the lone item for Bethel in the 65th minute, But senior striker Lejandro Williams (84th) and the youthful Jariel Arthur (88th) completed the scoring for the Canaan/Bon Accord outfit. The win gives Phoenix an eight-point lead over second-placed Lambeau FC, who they play on Sunday, at the Dwight Yorke Stadium.
Playing under wet and slippery conditions, both teams were guilty of failing to keep possession of the ball and stringing passes together. Eventually, Phoenix were able to break the deadlock and in so doing, opened the floodgates. Gordon’s beaver trick moves him to the top of the goal-scoring chart with 13 goals, two more than Lashawn Roberts of Stokely Vale.
Meanwhile, inclement weather forced the cancellation of three of the four matches scheduled for Wednesday. Charlotteville PYC vs Belle Garden SC (Roxborough), St Clair’s Coaching School vs Lambeau FC and Hills Utd vs Carnbee/Mt Pleasant (Shaw Park) had to be called off due to heavy and persistent showers which left the fields unplayable.
Notwithstanding, League president Everton Alfred was still upbeat about all league matches being played. He gave credit to the clubs and the Division of Sport for their support in getting the grounds playable over the last two months, given the weather during the period, after a sluggish start to the season.
TOBAGO RESULTS
• 1976 FC Phoenix 6 Bethel United 1
• Georgia FC 4 Goodwood 0
• Stokely Vale FC 2 Leeds United 1
• Mason Hall Police Youth Club 3 Golden Lane FC 3
• 1976 FC Phoenix 6 Black Rock FC 1
• Signal Hill United 1 Calder Hall 1
• Georgia 3 Belle Garden SC 2