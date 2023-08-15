Phoenix, QPCC secure play-off spots

LEADERS FC PHOENIX, QPCC and Police FC have secured spots into the title play-offs for the 2023 Tier 2 title of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League.
However, Harlem Strikers, San Fernando Giants, as well as two late closers, Guaya United and Petit Valley/Diego Martin United, are all vying for the final three berths which will determine the first-ever Tier 2 champions.
The play-offs begin next week Wednesday, following completion of the first round. Top-seeded Phoenix will face the winner between third-placed Police and the sixth-placed finisher in one semi-final.
Meanwhile, second seed Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) will face the teams that win between the fifth and sixth-placed finishers.
Over the weekend, Phoenix secured top spot with a 4-0 rout of Matura Reunited, as Kohan Sebro, Che Richard, Le Jandro Williams and a Mickael Jem Gordon penalty accounted for the scoreline. And QPCC secured second spot with a 3-0 win over Tobago’s Bethel, with veteran Devon Modeste scoring twice while Ronaldo Jacob got the other. Police also cemmented third when defeating UTT 3-0.
At the other end of the table, Guaya United moved from second from bottom, to seventh-- having picked up five points in their last three matches, drawing with both leaders, before whipping Harlem Strikers S-1 on Sunday.
Likewise, another early struggler PVDM, have picked up four points in their last two matches and are now up to eighth spot, level on 10 points with Guaya, but with two matches in hand.
TIER 2 RESULTS:
(Sunday)
FC PHOENIX 4 (Kohan Sebro 5’ Che Richards 6’ Le Jandro Williams 31’ Mickaeel Jem Gordon 50’pen.) vs Matura Reunited 0
TT Police FC 3 (Kaylon Williams 56’, Kenaz Williams, Tyrique Mejias 87’) vs UTT 0
Guaya United 3 (Ricardo John 49’pen.& 72’, Leroy Jones 90’ vs Harlem Strikers FC 1 (Isaiah Leacock 51’)
PVDM United 3 (Akeil Thomas 33’, Bringsluck Nche 77’, Kernel Fagan 90+7’) vs Defence Force FC 2 (Ricardo John 84’, Keston Frontin 90’)
QPCC 3 (Devon Modeste 45+2’, 79’) vs Bethel FC 0