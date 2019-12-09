Trident Sports Phoenix took the lead in the Courts Grand Slam T20 Women’s Franchise tournament over the weekend with back-to-back wins against defending champions LCB Contractors Central Sharks and UDECOTT North Starblazers on Friday and Saturday respectively.
Hayley Matthews and Kamara Ragoobar were both in the spotlight for Phoenix with Matthews scoring an unbeaten 46 in Friday’s seven wicket win against Central Sharks and Ragoobar grabbing four wickets for eight runs in Saturday’s nine-wicket victory against the Starblazers.
Phoenix have six points from four matches having won three games. Their only loss of the campaign was against second place Novel Sports Southern Titans, who had mixed fortunes over the weekend.
The Titans, who are second on five points, had a slow start to their campaign after a first-round washout against the Sharks, but they put themselves in a good position to advance to the next round after defeating the Starblazers on Friday by nine runs.
Another won on Saturday would have cemented their place in the next round however they couldn’t get over the line, falling to the Sharks by seven wickets.
All four teams are still in the hunt for the title.
The penultimate round of matches took place yesterday with the Sharks up against the Starblazers at the National Cricket Centre and the Titans facing Phoenix at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.
Today, Phoenix will tackle Central Sharks at NCC and the Titans will face the Starblazers at Tarouba.
The top team after the round robin competition will advance straight to Saturday’s final at Tarouba while the second and third place teams will square off in a play-off on Thursday for the next spot in the championship game.
The play-off also takes place at Tarouba and all matches bowl off at 7 pm.
Courts T20 Grand Slam Scores:
Round 3
Novel Sports Southern Titans 127-5 (Deandra Dottin 48, Britney Cooper 32; Amanda Samaroo 2/32) vs UDECOTT North Starblazers 118-6 (Reniece Boyce 55, Natasha McLean 37; Qiana Joseph 2/18)—Titans won by 9 runs
LCB Contractors Central Sharks 100-7 (Shemaine Campbell 39 n.o., Chinelle Henry 22; Kamara Ragoobar 2/7) vs Trident Sports Phoenix 104-3 (19.1 overs) (Hayley Matthews 46 n.o.) —Phoenix won by 7 wickets
Round 4
UDECOTT North Starblazers 44 (15.3 overs) (Natasha McLean 24; Kamara Ragoobar 4/8, Hayley Matthews 3/9, Steffie Soogrim 2/2) vs Trident Sports Phoenix 45-1 (10.1 overs) (Hayley Matthews 24)—Phoenix won by 9 wickets
Novel Sports Southern Titans 114-6 (20 overs) (Britney Cooper 65 n.o.; Samanatha Bissoon 3/25) vs LCB Contractors Central Sharks 115-4 (18.5 overs) (Chinelle Henry 58 n.o.)—Central Sharks won by 6 wickets