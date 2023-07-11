Phoenix still flying high

Tobago champions 1976 FC Phoenix and Queen’s Park both had high-scoring victories on the weekend and have maintained the top two spots in Tier 2 of the Trinidad & Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL).
Phoenix left the University of Trinidad & Tobago campus at O’Meara Road, Arima with a 5-3 win over the home team UTT FC, while Queen’s Park held off visiting Matura United 3-2 at St Anthony’s College Ground.
A third victory in five matches keeps Phoenix on top of the standings with 11 points, while Queen’s Park, also unbeaten, are a point behind.
MATCHWEEK 6 RESULTS
1976 FC Phoenix 5 (Adriel George 4’ Le Jandro Williams 15’ Mickaeel Jem Gordon 30’, 57’ Andel Brown 37) UTT FC 3 (Ishmael Daniel 21’, Dacian John 43’, Marcus Griffith 54’)
Harlem Strikers FC 3 (Isaiah Leacock 2’ & 40’ David Maloney 72’) San Fernando Giants 0
Defence Force FC 5(Lukeman Brooks 6’, 54’ Kellon Serrette 32’ Jerwyn Balthazar 44’ Aaron Lester 90+2’) Bethel FC 0
TT Police FC 3 (Kyle Andrews 2’, Shaquille John 48’ -Og, Kaylon Williams 90’) Guaya United 1 (Keryn Navarro 72’)
QPCC 3 (Tyrel Innis 4’, Daniel Warner 41’ & 90) MATURA REUNITED 2 (Justin Dos Santos 11’ (Og), Brandon Figuera 76)
TIER 2 STANDINGS
Team P W L D GD PTS
1.FC PHOENIX 5 3 0 2 6 11
2.QPCC 4 3 0 1 7 10
3. HARLEM STRIKERS FC 5 3 1 1 3 10
4.TT POLICE FC 6 2 1 3 1 9
5.SAN FERNANDO GIANTS FC 5 2 2 1 -3 7
6.TT DEFENCE FORCE FC 5 1 1 3 4 6
7.UTT FC 5 1 3 1 0 4
8.MATURA REUNITED 4 1 2 1 -1 4
9.BETHEL FC 5 0 1 4 -5 4
10.PVDM UNITED 4 1 3 0 -7 3
11.GUAYA UNITED 4 0 3 1 5 1