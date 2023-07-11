Phoenix still flying high

Tobago champions 1976 FC Phoenix and Queen’s Park both had high-scoring victories on the weekend and have maintained the top two spots in Tier 2 of the Trinidad & Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL).

Phoenix left the University of Trinidad & Tobago campus at O’Meara Road, Arima with a 5-3 win over the home team UTT FC, while Queen’s Park held off visiting Matura United 3-2 at St Anthony’s College Ground.

A third victory in five matches keeps Phoenix on top of the standings with 11 points, while Queen’s Park, also unbeaten, are a point behind.

MATCHWEEK 6 RESULTS

1976 FC Phoenix 5 (Adriel George 4’ Le Jandro Williams 15’ Mickaeel Jem Gordon 30’, 57’ Andel Brown 37) UTT FC 3 (Ishmael Daniel 21’, Dacian John 43’, Marcus Griffith 54’)

Harlem Strikers FC 3 (Isaiah Leacock 2’ & 40’ David Maloney 72’) San Fernando Giants 0

Defence Force FC 5(Lukeman Brooks 6’, 54’ Kellon Serrette 32’ Jerwyn Balthazar 44’ Aaron Lester 90+2’) Bethel FC 0

TT Police FC 3 (Kyle Andrews 2’, Shaquille John 48’ -Og, Kaylon Williams 90’) Guaya United 1 (Keryn Navarro 72’)

QPCC 3 (Tyrel Innis 4’, Daniel Warner 41’ & 90) MATURA REUNITED 2 (Justin Dos Santos 11’ (Og), Brandon Figuera 76)

TIER 2 STANDINGS

Team P W L D GD PTS

1.FC PHOENIX 5 3 0 2 6 11

2.QPCC 4 3 0 1 7 10

3. HARLEM STRIKERS FC 5 3 1 1 3 10

4.TT POLICE FC 6 2 1 3 1 9

5.SAN FERNANDO GIANTS FC 5 2 2 1 -3 7

6.TT DEFENCE FORCE FC 5 1 1 3 4 6

7.UTT FC 5 1 3 1 0 4

8.MATURA REUNITED 4 1 2 1 -1 4

9.BETHEL FC 5 0 1 4 -5 4

10.PVDM UNITED 4 1 3 0 -7 3

11.GUAYA UNITED 4 0 3 1 5 1

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Rain halts T&T U19 women

Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-19 women’s team had to settle for two points after their Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-19 Championship game against the Leeward Islands was abandoned after one innings at UWI SPEC in St Augustine, yesterday.

WINDIES TACKLE MIGHTY INDIANS

WINDIES TACKLE MIGHTY INDIANS

Rookie left-hander Alick Athanaze says he is champing at the bit to face star-studded India in the opening Test here starting today.

The 24-year-old is poised to make his Test debut against the likes of Virat Kohli, captain Rohit Sharma and Ravi Ashwin and said he was relishing the opportunity to showcase his skills against the world’s best.

T&T riders shine in Ecuador

T&T riders shine in Ecuador

For the first six months of 2023, the Trinidad and Tobago Equestrian Association hosted two Jumping League competitions and two Dressage League competitions. The TTEA’s Jumping League competitions also serve as preparation for regional and international competitions.

Phoenix still flying high

Tobago champions 1976 FC Phoenix and Queen’s Park both had high-scoring victories on the weekend and have maintained the top two spots in Tier 2 of the Trinidad & Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL).

Guyana U-13 cricketers coming to T&T

Guyana U-13 cricketers coming to T&T

GUYANA’S Under-13 cricketers are set to make an historic first visit to Trinidad and Tobago for a series of matches from July 30 to August 9 as guests of the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB).

The tour is a reciprocal initiative following the Guyana Cricket Board’s hosting of the T&T side late last year which was described as very beneficial for the development of cricket in the region.

Beijing heroes deserve better

Beijing heroes deserve better

A recent public exchange between five Olympic champions and a Government minister led to this heartfelt plea for dialogue:

Keston Bledman, Marc Burns, Emmanuel Callender, Richard Thompson and Aaron Armstrong do not deserve to be publicly belittled. The unfortunate exchange, two weeks ago, between Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe and the Beijing 2008 Olympic 4x100-metre gold medallists over recognition, rewards and roles left a sour taste in the mouth.