Phoenix Suns owner suspended and fined

The NBA has suspended Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver for one year, plus fined him US$10 million, after an investigation found that he had engaged in what the league called “workplace misconduct and organisational deficiencies.”

The findings of the league’s report, published yesterday, came nearly a year after the NBA asked a law firm to investigate allegations that Sarver had a history of racist, misogynistic and hostile incidents over his nearly two-decade tenure overseeing the franchise.

Sarver said he will “accept the consequences of the league’s decision” and apologised for “words and actions that offended our employees,” though noted he disagreed with some of the report’s findings. The report said Sarver “repeated or purported to repeat the N-word on at least five occasions spanning his tenure with the Suns,” though added that the investigation “makes no finding that Sarver used this racially insensitive language with the intent to demean or denigrate.”

The study also concluded that Sarver used demeaning language toward female employees, including telling a pregnant employee that she would not be able to do her job after becoming a mother; made off-colour comments and jokes about sex and anatomy; and yelled and cursed at employees in ways that would be considered bullying “under workplace standards.”

The US$10 million fine is the maximum allowed by NBA rule.

“I take full responsibility for what I have done,” Sarver said. “I am sorry for causing this pain, and these errors in judgment are not consistent with my personal philosophy or my values...This moment is an opportunity for me to demonstrate a capacity to learn and grow as we continue to build a working culture where every employee feels comfortable and valued.”

WEST INDIES women’s cricket team head coach Courtney Walsh expects a few players to step up and fill the void left by the absence of leading wicket-taker Anisa Mohammed and premier batter Deandra Dottin, for the upcoming series against New Zealand.

Nanton appointed to top finance position by CWI

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has named former national basketballer Kebra Nanton as their new Chief Financial Officer.

Nanton, a former captain of the Antigua and Barbuda women’s basketball team and president of the national association, took up her new post on September 1.

Soca Warriors open against Tajikistan in King’s Cup

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s footballers will face Tajikistan in their opening match of the King’s Cup 2022, on September 22 in Chiang Mai province, Thailand.

The winner of that match will then face the winner of the other semi-final encounter, between Thailand and Malaysia, in the final on September 25.

“There have been many obstacles during my cricket career that I have had to overcome. However, the current climate and team environment has been non-conducive to my ability to thrive and reignite my passion....

“With much sadness but without regret, I realise that I am no longer able to adhere to team culture and team environment as it has undermined my ability to perform excellently.”

Having lost the season-opening Tiger Tanks Cup to rivals Presentation College San Fernando, Naparima College will hope that that match in their legs will lead to a smooth start to their Secondary Schools Football league Premier Division title defence this afternoon.

The first league action in three years kicks off with matches in both groups A and B of the competition.