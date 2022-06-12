Pinard turns back clock

JOSH PINARD turned the clock back about a decade when the FAR-UVC National Squash Championships continued Saturday at QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.
The 33-year-old defeated fellow former national champion Paul Jerome De Verteuil to advance to the men’s final against defending champion Chayse McQuan, who disposed of Julian Chin 11-7, 7-11, 11-4, 11-3 in the other semi-final.
After being away from the game for six years, no one expected Pinard to reach the final, let alone do it without dropping a set.
The two-time national champ has played three matches in this tournament after losing in straight sets to Chin in the second match of his return two months ago in a Graded competition.
Pinard is arguably the most talented player in the sport in the last few decades and was the only person capable of pushing ten-time national champ Colin Ramasra when he was at his best.
But he was also very skilled at football and dedicated more time to the world’s most popular sport when he was in his prime than the squash fraternity was comfortable with.
Pinard dashed De Verteuil’s hopes of capturing a fourth straight title as the No.2 seed had lifted the Division A trophy in the three Graded Tournaments which took place since “Nationals” was last contested in 2019.
McQuan not only won the title on that occasion, he defeated Ramasra in straight sets in the final. And the United States-based 30-year-old has looked like the player to beat from the start on Thursday, especially after Ramasra withdrew from the Joint Medical Products Caribbean Limited-sponsored tournament at the eleventh hour.
Rhea Khan, the all-time leader in national titles won in any sport in the country, attempted to capture her 19th title when the curtain fell on the tournament after press time last night.
The former national junior badminton champ took down national under-19 champ Chloe Walcott 11-8, 11-2, 11-9, while top seed Marie Claire Barcant was an 11-7, 11-6, 11-1 winner over national under-17 champ Sigourney Williams in Saturday’s other semi.