Pinard wins on return at Oval

JOSH PINARD made a successful return after an absence of over five years on the first day of competitive squash in a year Thursday night at the QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

The former national champion defeated his coach David Stone 11-3, 11-9, 12-10 to advance to last night’s “round of 16” in the Mediterranean Shipping Graded Open Tournament.

Marie Claire Barcant, the only female in Division A, had a very tough draw and went down 11-4, 14-12, 11-4 to national player Brandon De Montrichard.

Julian Chin, who has also flown the red, white and black flag, overwhelmed Mark Packer 11-2, 11-5, 11-1, but Richard Hart, a 12-time national champ, was beaten 11-5, 4-11, 15-13, 11-6 by Peter Pirtheesingh.

Seth Thong, who reached the last 32 in the under-15 division of the United States Open Junior Championship at the end of last year, took down Colin Mowser 11-9, 11-3, 11-2.

The 2019 Caribbean under-13 champ made it all the way to the final when the last tournament took place in this country in March last year.

Thong was eventually beaten by Paul Jerome De Verteuil, who had also won the previous competition in February 2020, about a month before the first Covid-19 shutdown. The left-handed former national champ is the top seed here and he received a bye in the first round.

There is also action in the second and third divisions in this competition. Today is the third and final day and first serve is scheduled for noon.

Sunday League heats up

Sunday League heats up

The final two rounds of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Sunday League 50-overs tournament will be played this weekend with most of the teams still in the running for a play-off spot.

The top team after the round-robin phase will automatically qualify for the final while the second- and third-place teams will meet in an eliminator with the winner moving into the final.

BACK WITH A BANG

BACK WITH A BANG

The unique Caribbean flavour and party atmosphere synonymous with the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is expected to return in “full force” this season.

CPL chief executive officer Pete Russell, speaking during the signing of a three-year extension to their sponsorship agreement with Angostura Chill at Angostura House, yesterday, said: “CPL will be celebrating our tenth anniversary this year so we will be bringing the party back in full force and celebrating not only with or fans but our partners.”

Russell fires KKR to impressive win

Broad-shouldered Andre Russell blasted a stunning half-century as Kolkata Knight Riders rebounded from Wednesday’s defeat with a dominant six-wicket win over Odean Smith’s Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League yesterday.

Chasing a modest 138 at the Wankhede Stadium, KKR easily overhauled their target with 33 balls to spare, with West Indies star Russell finishing unbeaten on 70 from just 31 balls.

‘Fido’ is back

‘Fido’ is back

“It is always an honour to be selected to coach a national team. It is always something to be proud of, at least (it shows) your country still has faith in you and it is nice being back coaching.”

Glenn “Fido” Francis is back at the helm of a national hockey outfit. But this time, he will be head coach of the women’s senior team.

Jones reveals women’s squad ahead of CONCACAF qualifiers

Jones reveals women’s squad ahead of CONCACAF qualifiers

Trinidad and Tobago’s women’s football team head coach Kenwyne Jones yesterday announced his roster for the upcoming CONCACAF Women’s World Cup qualifiers away to Turks and Caicos on April 9, and at home to Guyana, at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, on April 12.