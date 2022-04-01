Pinard wins on return at Oval

JOSH PINARD made a successful return after an absence of over five years on the first day of competitive squash in a year Thursday night at the QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.
The former national champion defeated his coach David Stone 11-3, 11-9, 12-10 to advance to last night’s “round of 16” in the Mediterranean Shipping Graded Open Tournament.
Marie Claire Barcant, the only female in Division A, had a very tough draw and went down 11-4, 14-12, 11-4 to national player Brandon De Montrichard.
Julian Chin, who has also flown the red, white and black flag, overwhelmed Mark Packer 11-2, 11-5, 11-1, but Richard Hart, a 12-time national champ, was beaten 11-5, 4-11, 15-13, 11-6 by Peter Pirtheesingh.
Seth Thong, who reached the last 32 in the under-15 division of the United States Open Junior Championship at the end of last year, took down Colin Mowser 11-9, 11-3, 11-2.
The 2019 Caribbean under-13 champ made it all the way to the final when the last tournament took place in this country in March last year.
Thong was eventually beaten by Paul Jerome De Verteuil, who had also won the previous competition in February 2020, about a month before the first Covid-19 shutdown. The left-handed former national champ is the top seed here and he received a bye in the first round.
There is also action in the second and third divisions in this competition. Today is the third and final day and first serve is scheduled for noon.