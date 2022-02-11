Ping pong back at QP Oval

THE first table tennis tournament in the country in 14 months will take place over the next two days at the Indoor Racquet Centre of the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.
The Queen’s Park Cricket Club Invitational Tournament will be the first competition since the same club staged a junior invitational in December 2020.
A Champions League followed this tournament in the first couple months of last year, but final stage – the Big Four Playoff Series —was not contested because of a second shutdown for the Covid-19 pandemic.
The only action to take place in the sport since then was the national trials last month to select the team for next month’s Caribbean Championships in Cuba.
Twenty-five players have been placed in eight round-robin groups and the top two from each group will qualify for the main draw.
Then after two rounds of knockout action, the top four players will do battle in a straight round-robin event to crown the champion.
Group action will take place from 10 a.m. today and the second stage will begin at noon tomorrow.