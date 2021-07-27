Pitch peeve

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard lamented his team’s poor batting effort in the 2-1 ODI series loss against Australia. And while the hosts have accepted that they “haven’t been good enough” with the bat, he indicated that the pitches also played a part in the low scores throughout the series at Kensington Oval in Barbados.
Apart from Australia’s 252 for nine in the rain-affected first game, both teams struggled with the bat, culminating in a low-scoring series finale which saw the hosts being dismissed for 152 and Australia replying with 153 for four to clinch the series on Monday.
The Windies’ best batting effort came in the second ODI when they made 191 for six chasing 187. The hosts were dismissed for 123 in the first ODI.
In the post-match interviews at Kensington on Monday night, Pollard said: “Obviously we didn’t bat well. We won the toss and yes the wicket was a bit tacky, but I think we did the hard work in the first couple of overs not losing any wickets, but we weren’t able to string any partnerships together and 152 is never going to be enough, 200 to 220 on that track might have been a fighting total.”
Evin Lewis’ fighting unbeaten 55 was the lone highlight for the WI with the bat in the series decider, and the team’s best partnership was 44 between the left-handed opener and fast bowler Alzarri Joseph for the seventh wicket.
“For us it has been challenging and we accept that we haven’t batted well throughout the series coming from the T20 series where the difference in stroke-play was evident,” Pollard explained.
“Coming here to Barbados, I think both teams struggled on the pitch, and I think that’s unacceptable for international cricket. We’re not going to make excuses. We accept that we batted badly but I don’t think the scores that we have gotten in this three-match series, for two top international teams, I think that’s very embarrassing for us as a people. Coming from St Lucia to this, I think it’s absolutely ridiculous,” he added.
“It was plain for the world to see. If I continue going on about it, it’s going to have headlines, ‘Pollard this, Pollard that.’ That’s fine with me. But the reality is, we as players sometimes we get the brunt of the accusations and all the bad stuff. But give guys the opportunity to come and play on some good cricketing wickets,” he continued.
“It goes back even to our regional cricket as well. I think as a whole we need to do better, and we as individuals need to do better as well. So, we’re not going to cast blame. We’re going to accept responsibility as well.” However, the captain stressed that a “holistic view” was needed “to move forward.”
Asked about the positives coming out of the short series, Pollard pointed to the bowlers.
“The bowlers came up trumps for us...Akeal Hosein delivering and Hayden Walsh coming on from the T20 series and continuing to do well. Alzarri Joseph was fantastic as well. Those are the positives coming from it,” Pollard said.
Hosein had figures of two for 50, three for 30 and one for 29 in the three games, while Walsh took five for 39, one for 32 and one for 41 and Joseph chipped in with two for 40, three for 39 and one for 14.
“We didn’t bat well. Both teams didn’t bat well and at the end of the day we accept that we haven’t been good enough and Australia has been better than us. We don’t have much One-Day cricket for the rest of the year, so we will focus on what is in front of us and see where that takes us,” the West Indies skipper concluded.