It was a weekend of some exciting T20 cricket.
Kieron Pollard played one of the best innings of his career in snatching victory from defeat for his Trinbago Knight Riders against the Barbados Tridents. Nicholas Pooran demonstrated his quality again with his 100 not out in taking the Guyana Amazon Warriors past St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, and the Patriots’ Joshua Da Silva again showed himself to be a maturing young player with his team top score of 59 in that same match.
Those were the individual highlights. But then there was that weird game between the St Lucia Zouks and Barbados Tridents. It was weird because, having made just 92, the Zouks could not expect to still beat the defending champions. But win they did—by three runs. Only the Tridents will be able to explain how, with three wickets in hand, and chasing a total below 100, they failed to complete the job.
The bigger story over the last week of play at the Queen’s Park Oval, though, has been the state of the pitches on which those Caribbean Premier League matches have been played. Players and others have complained about them. And there is no denying that spin bowlers in particular have enjoyed an advantage over batsmen.
The numbers bear out the struggles of the batting sides, with four of the ten matches in Port of Spain producing totals of below 120 from teams who took first strike. Winning the toss has been a big bonus, which ought not to be the case.
But how much of the failures of the players should be blamed on the 22 yards of bare earth in the middle of the park?
The CPL coaches have their views about what has been happening.
For Jamaica Tallwahs coach Floyd Reifer, “the conditions are not allowing the young players to express themselves.”
However, he added: “I still think the players are not adjusting, especially in the powerplays. Teams are still trying to go too hard in the powerplays. Obviously the pitches are not conducive to that but it only goes to show, the batters that scored runs, they were prepared to spend time at the crease.
“I believe that once a batsman gets in on any kind of pitch, you can score runs, it’s just a matter of making that adjustment and adjusting your bat speed and reckoning what shots you want to play on the wicket and you will score runs.”
Knight Riders coach Brendon McCullum said: ”The key from a batting point of view is to bring a crafty game as well; invest a bit of time in the conditions and try and catch up later on in the innings...The ability to shift gears is a real key on these wickets.”
In short, both these men were speaking about adaptability, about players being able to think on their feet.
Even in the first week at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy where the pitches were more reliable, there were several instances where the decision-making of the batsmen, in particular, could have been questioned. And since the majority of players in this tournament are West Indian, that must be a concern. And it is not a new one.
In all formats, West Indian sides of the last two decades have struggled to adjust not only to pitch conditions but in-game scenarios. Among other factors, it has been the undoing of many a player with so-called “natural talent.” Even a corbeaux hovering over the Oval could see that.
For the sake of the regional cricket then, I’m keen to see Brandon King—last year’s CPL top-scorer—get some serious runs before this series is over. So far, he has not found a way to build on his breakthrough year, to overcome the challenges that the conditions or the extended Covid-19 lockdown have presented.
By contrast, Da Silva continues to impress. Since the regional Super50 last November, he has been making runs—Four-Day Championship, West Indies tour matches, and CPL.
And in that innings Saturday against the Amazon Warriors, one could see the qualities that have been responsible for his growing success.
Da Silva did not try to force the pace early. He bided his time and was able to accelerate later in the innings to get his side up to 150. This approach was an improvement on his first knock of the tournament when he made 41 but was unable to accelerate when it was required. So here is a player who seems to be thinking about his game, one who is keen to improve and willing to adjust. He also exudes a reassuring calmness at the crease. He can produce aggression without frenzy.
West Indies cricket needs many more Da Silva types. Needs them badly.
