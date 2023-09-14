Pitchmen, Moruga/ Tableland lead SFA

PITCHMEN and moruga/tableland samba youths are both unbeaten and leading Group A and Group B, respectively, of the Southern Football Association (SFA) competition.
Defending champions Pitchmen got a sixth win of the season when shutting out IBG Sporting Academy 3-0, while Moruga/Tableland were huge 7-1 winners over Merikins Youth, getting a sixth win of the season as well.
SFA RESULTS:
Group A
Pt Fortin Civic Centre 8 (Omari Cobham, Jahmali Cobham, Kendell Phillip, Akiel Phillip, Kaleem John, Gesiah Bishop, Kevon Bernard, Ronell Paul), Lion Heart FC 1 (Jeremy Duntin)
Uprising Youths 3 (Shakeem George 2, Simone Modeste), Field of Dreams 0
Pitchmen FC 3, IBG Sporting Academy 0
Deportivo PF 5 (Shaquille Dublin 4, Quinn Sealy), Newcomers FC 1 (Simeon Pierre)
Group B
Moruga/Tableland Samba Youths 7 (Quinn Rodney 2, Andy London, Chad Francois, Bevon Bass, Sanchez Lee, Darren Moore), Merikins Youth Academy 1 (own goal)
#9 United 2 (Akel Sanchez, Kevin Alexander), Moruga FC 2 (Jessie Edwards, Anderson Toussaint)
Mascall Football Academy 1 (Maurice Dick), Erin FC 0
Dream Team 3 (Tevin Scott, Malik Elliot, Aiden Sankarsingh), Penal Is Love Y.M 1 (James Baptiste).
SFA STANDINGS:
Group A
Teams P W D L F A Pts
Pitchmen FC 7 6 1 0 37 6 19
Deportivo PF 7 4 2 1 27 12 14
Pt Fortin C.C 6 3 2 1 26 13 11
Uprising Youths 6 3 2 1 14 7 11
Newcomers FC 6 2 2 2 14 15 8
Lion Heart 5 1 1 3 6 16 4
IBG Sporting Academy 3 0 0 3 0 19 0
Field of Dreams 6 0 0 6 3 39 0
Group B
Moruga/Tableland SY 6 6 0 0 19 4 18
Mascall F.A 6 5 0 1 17 3 15
Erin FC 7 5 0 2 19 6 15
#9 United 6 2 1 3 16 18 7
Moruga FC 7 2 1 4 13 16 7
Dream Team 7 2 1 4 10 19 7
Penal is Love Y.M 6 2 0 4 9 15 6
Merikins YA 7 0 1 6 4 27 1