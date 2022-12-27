Pitchmen, Point Fortin Civic clash in Executive Cup final

PITCHMEN of La Brea will be seeking to be hoping to do the double in the Southern Football Association (SFA) competition when facing Point Fortin Civic Centre in the 2022 Executive Cup final this evening at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella, from 6.30 p.m.
The Executive Cup —the zonal knockout competition—saw Amplia Pitchmen FC book its spot in the Executive Cup final with a 2-1 win over Mascall Football Academy at the semi-final stage, while Pt Fortin Civic Centre similarly saw off #9 United FC 2-1.
Pitchmen are looking for a second title, having already been crowned 2022 South league champions, with a late season surge which saw them capture the 2022 Big 6 competition.
Following preliminary league play in two groups, six teams qualified for the championship deciding Big 6, with Moruga/Tableland Samba, Mascall Football Academy and #9 United FC emerging from Group A, while Point Fortin Civic Centre, Deportivo P/Fortin and Amplia Pitchmen coming from Group B. #9 United FC later withdrew, leaving it essentially a Big 5 competition.