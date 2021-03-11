Mekeil Williams

NEW CLUB: Mekeil Williams

Veteran Trinidad and Tobago defender Mekeil Williams has been added to the back line of United States second tier club Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Williams has signed a one-year contract with a club option for 2022, pending United Soccer League (USL) and United States Soccer Federation approval.

Williams, 30, has had a club career that has included stops in Major League Soccer (MLS) with the Colorado Rapids and the USL with both the Richmond Kickers and Oklahoma City Energy. Williams has made 36 appearances for T&T, appearing in both the 2015 and 2019 Gold Cup and FIFA World Cup qualifiers for the Soca Warriors. He also scored on his international debut in 2012 in a friendly against Finland.

“Mekeil is a quality defender who can play anywhere across the back line,” Riverhounds head coach Bob Lilley said. “He is comfortable on the ball and is a seasoned pro who will add composure and leadership to our roster. We are excited to have Mekeil joining the Pittsburgh Riverhounds for the 2021 USL Championship season.”

Covid-shortened season

A six-foot-one defender, Williams most recently played

for top Guatemalan side Municipal. He signed with the

club in December 2019 and made 12 appearances

in what ended up being a Covid-shortened season.

Williams’ experience in the US includes spending

2016-17 with the Rapids, for whom he made a total

of 38 league appearances.

Williams then moved to USL with the Kickers in

2018, twice suiting up against the Riverhounds that

season, and with the Energy in 2019, making a total

of 55 USL appearances.

Before coming to America, Williams’ career included a stint in Guatemala, stops with clubs in Poland and Denmark, and time at home in the TT Pro League, where he made his professional debut in 2009 and helped his side, W Connection, win the title in 2014.

