Plan for success

TEAM TTO senior men’s hockey coach Darren Cowie said hockey administrators need to plan for overseas tours more adequately and get the water-based turf at the National Hockey Centre up and running in short order.
The entire squad was expected to return home yesterday, returning much the same way as they proceed to the 2022 Pan American Cup — in batches.
Cowie’s first international assignment as head coach, in which his Akim Toussaint-captained team placed seventh was “disappointing”, and that is even considering the travel and logistical challenges they faced to get to the tournament in Santiago, Chile.
After taking over the national team from long-time head coach Glenn “Fido” Francis last October, Cowie had three months to select a team and attempt to mould them into a squad that could compete with their higher-ranked regional rivals. This after approximately two years of no local hockey competition due to the Covid-19 health and safety protocols, regulations and guidelines.
Given the Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board’s (TTHB’s) difficulties with securing funding, both the men’s and women’s squads arrived too close to the tournament to benefit from any practice matches. The two planned ones for each team were cancelled.
“Not to say I doubted myself, Raffie (Raphael Govia), or Dwain’s (Quan Chan) credibility, coaching ability. We have made leaps and bounds with the guys after two years of no hockey, no club, no kind of physical build-up towards this competition,” Cowie, the former men’s junior national team coach said.
“I think we did well to stay with a lot of the teams that were ranked higher than us. Regardless of that, I would stick to my guns and say we expected a better performance and a better result because of our mindset of always wanting to perform as best as possible, despite all the different circumstances and of course, wanting to win.
“We want to pass on that winning mindset to the players. That is something that is hard to change. Once you get on that boat of a winning mindset, it is really hard to get it out of your DNA.”
As it turned out, TTO were dumped out of the tournament after the round-robin stage, losing a gut-wrenching opening game to the USA (3-4), suffering another hard-fought defeat to Mexico (2-4), and a 2-5 result to Canada after they were tied 2-2 at the half-way mark.
Cowie said he and his staff were grateful to many of his senior and junior players for trusting the coaching plan and system rolled out by himself and the assistant coaches.
However, he was not so gracious about the administrative side of the equation.
Cowie said securing funding and the necessary planning should be done carefully and well in advance of the scheduled competitions, including early booking of flights and accommodation that would result in less money being spent on those budget items.
Cowie also said that earning value for the money being expended should also be prioritised, in terms of ensuring the best team performance.
“We do not maximise the funds that we use to be brutally honest, by not being able to get as much turf time on the water-based surface before the competition,” Cowie explained. He recalled that the same situation with tardy travel arrangements hindered the performance of the junior men’s (Under-21) team in his last assignment with them at the Junior Pan Am Cup last August in Chile.
“We lost a lot by not getting here in time (for the senior Cup) to play those practice matches against Brazil and Chile and then having only one session before our first game and that was at midnight, hours before the opening game against the USA,” Cowie elaborated, adding that the situation was not ideal for the players’ mental and physical well-being.
“If we really want to get back in a position to not just compete but to win our regional competitions, then we need to do those basic, basic and simple things right and then trust the coaches and coaching staff to roll out a robust and substantial plan that leads up to competitions way in advance,” Cowie said.
Unlikely to qualify for the Commonwealth Games in July/August because of their inferior ranking - TTO are currently ranked 48th in the world - Cowie said the plan should focus on the CAC Games which are over a year out.
“What needs to happen now is a lot of things; a lot of different moving parts with respect to pre-tours, a lot of fitness and nutrition goals; ensuring that funding is there for the players to develop in the right ways - physically, technically, tactically, the mental aspect of the game.”
Among the high priorities for Cowie are the successful laying and installation of the water-based turf at the NHC in Tacarigua, the completion of which was originally scheduled for January 2017 at the FIH World League Semi-final event hosted there.
Cowie expressed “extreme gratefulness” for the use of the sand-based turf at the Police Academy, facilitated by former Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith.
But water-based turfs are the turf of choice at international competitions and the two surfaces play quite differently.
“The ball moves completely different on a water-based surface so we cannot do some of the most basic skills on an international surface with respect to drag-flicking, penalty corners, key components of the game. We can’t sweep, which is a key distribution skill to get ball speed and the whole ball speed of it is just completely different on a water-based compared to a sand-based turf at the Barracks,” Cowie explained.
“So one of the key things for the administrators is we need to get them back on board to getting our own water-based turf in Tacarigua, which is now years overdue. That is going to hurt the future of hockey as well, not just the senior national team but all the moving parts under us. It is going to hurt development. So we have a nice full year and it is going to be buoyed by the fact that we have a return to sport.”
Cowie said a lot of young players and senior clubs are excited to get back to training and competing.
“So this year should be exciting for hockey and I really hope that we do take everything on board and make these pushes for improvement all around.”