Planning works for Red Force

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force chairman of selectors Tony Gray is encouraged by the performances of the players and the fact that the team and the individual players have made progress on the regional stage.
The Red Force finished second in the West Indies Championship four-day competition after Cricket West Indies announced that the 2020 tournament would end after eight rounds due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gray said it was part of a plan for the team with a view to the future.
“I think that we always had a plan, not just the selectors but the (T&T Cricket) Board (TTCB) and the head coach Mervyn Dillon, to see the progression of our team. And two years ago, we finished dead last and last year we came fourth, and we are second this year,” said Gray.
The Red Force finished with 94.6 points while champions Barbados Pride finished on 134.8 points.
“We have seen the upward mobility of the T&T Red Force team and it is great to see because we have a lot of young players with very good talent and not only that, they have come in with a great attitude.
“Second place at this point in time would have been good but obviously, we wanted to be closer to Barbados Pride, who were the leaders by a long way. We wanted to be closer to them by the end of the season or even win, but because of this pandemic situation, our winning momentum was cut short,” Gray added.
The Red Force won their final two matches of the season, against the Pride and the Windward Islands Volcanoes before the season came to an end.
Asked about the selections made this season, Gray said the selectors had to take various factors into consideration and that they were also thinking about the future of the team.
“We have not won the four-day tournament since 2006 and I think we have been negatively generic in certain things that we have done (in the past),” he explained.
“We were looking to the future and what we want achieve. We were futuristically thinking so that we brought in a lot of young players and we were pertinent in the way we selected teams for the opposition we were going to face and the conditions in which we were going to play,” the former West Indies fast-bowler added.
Speaking about the individual performances of the players, Gray said he was encouraged not only by the new faces but by the senior players as well. “Yes, I am encouraged with the performances and I want to pinpoint some individuals. Joshua Da Silva was excellent, scoring 506 runs. Jason Mohammed came good as a senior player and we want the senior players to not only come good where talent is concerned and that vast experience, but also where attitudes are concerned.
“Imran Khan must be mentioned although he struggled with injury this year. I think he is a fantastic example for what we want from our players. He is one that always works on his fitness and is always willing to encourage the younger players, and that is exceptional.”
Gray also made special mention of left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein.
“Akeal Hosein’s father died recently and the funeral was yesterday (Wednesday). I want to send personal condolences to him and his family. He got 36 wickets, which is tied for second with (Chemar) Holder.
“Akeal has been brilliant and he was able to sustain his consistency and concentration coming back into the T&T Red Force team.”
Gray also described the performances by Anderson Phillip as “phenomenal” after the right-arm fast-bowler returned to the Red Force line up after missing the first five games due to injury.
“Besides Uthman Muhammad, who created some havoc with his pace and his bounce, I have to mention Anderson Phillip, who came back for three games and he took 21 wickets. That is a phenomenal effort from him and he seems to be getting stronger and better, game by game,” said Gray
“These performances I have to mention because I have been impressed by all of them. Jyd Goolie also came in for the last game and showed that maturity to get a century. Terrance Hinds came in and really pulled us out of some tough situations with bat and with the ball,” he added.
Skipper Darren Bravo was also given high marks by the chairman of selectors.
“Darren Bravo as captain...I liked the fact that there was a resurgence of his career to make a West Indies team again and that was because of a combination of things. I think the Board helped in that respect. He put in a lot of work and set a good example, and it was good to see him doing well as captain,” Gray added.
Asked about his own stint as chairman of selectors, Gray said if he were offered the post again “I will have to profoundly look at it.”
“I have to look at different things as chairman of selectors. I have to look at the strong support that I need in the position. I have to look at my own personal development as a coach. I am a level three coach and a level three assessor as well, so I can assess level three coaches. I also have to look at different personal matters before I can make a decision,” he explained.