Plans come together for TKR

“When planning comes together you feel happy as a captain and as a team.”
Everything came together for Kieron Pollard and his Trinbago Knight Riders, Wednesday night in Barbados as they recorded the biggest win in Caribbean Premier League history when beating the Barbados Royals by 133 runs.
Chasing 195 for victory at Kensington Oval, the Royals fell for 61 in 12.1 overs, mainly to the combination of seamer Andre Russell (three for 13) and new left-arm wrist spinner Waqar Salamkheil (four for 14).
They completed the good work begun by Man-of-the-Match Martin Guptill who struck an unbeaten 100 off 58 balls and shared in a game-defining third wicket partnership of 108 off 63 deliveries with skipper Pollard (46, 32 balls) after TKR were asked to bat first by Royals skipper Rovman Powell.
“I must commend the guys on the way they fought back in the last couple games, especially today, the way Martin batted,” Pollard said, post-game. “He was looking for some runs, he was struggling a bit and I think as a team we’re very, very happy that he was able to score a hundred in this innings.”
New Zealander Guptill, with a highest score of 11 in his previous three innings, patiently built momentum after a slow, start but still shared in an opening stand of 41 with Mark Deyal (27, 19 balls), back in the side after missing the previous match against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots with injury.
“It was nice to spend a bit of time out there,” Guptill said, adding that, “the way Mark got us off to a good start, it was a testament to the way he has been preparing.”
Guptill and Pollard patiently built on that opening effort.
“You have to respect cricket and respect bowlers and I thought when I came in Qais Ahmad (one for 39), he was bowling pretty well,” Pollard noted. “He was spinning the ball from middle and leg and he wanted me to go across the line to the bigger side and I just restrained myself for a period of time.
“I think I was trying to hit the ball a bit too hard. But then I realised Guptill at the other end kept taking the pressure off and it was a matter of me rotating (the strike), getting that eyesight and trying to capitalise at the back end.”
To win the match from there, the Royals would have had to break a ground record for the highest successful run chase in CPL matches. They never came close to taking up the challenge after Russell removed Rahkeem Cornwall and Kyle Mayers in the first over of the innings, both to first ball “ducks.”
Rusell, who also picked up Alick Athanaze, left the rest of the wicket-taking to spinners Sunil Narine (one for 11), Akeal Hosein (two for 16) and Afghanistan recruit Salamkheil. Hosein and Salamkheil removed Jason Holder and skipper Powell respectively to snuff out any hopes the Royals harboured of a revival. Holder’s 14 was the highest score b y a Royals batter on the night.
“It’s a team where our senior players have to stand up and score runs...because when you have a lot of youngsters, the youngsters will contribute, but the senior guys are the ones that have to stand up and score the 70, the 80,” Powell said.
While Powell had many disappointments, Pollard by contrast was totally pleased with how his team changes worked Wednesday.
“We sat and we dropped two of our main fast bowlers in Jayden Seales and Ali Khan to play Waqar and Tom Curran and he (Waqar) repaid the faith,” Pollard said. “Being able to spin the ball both ways, he was always going to be a trump card for us in addition to Sunil Narine and Akeal Hosein.”
The Knight Riders, third in the standings after their second win in a row, will next be in action Sunday against the Jamaica Tallawahs, also in Barbados.
Summarised scores:
TKR 194-5, 20 overs (Martin Guptill 100 n.o., Kieron Pollard 46; Jason Holder 2/39)
vs Barbados Royals 61, 12.1 overs (Jason Holder 14; Waqar Salamkheil 4/14, Andre Russell 3/13, Akeal Hosein 2/16)
—TKR won by 133 runs.