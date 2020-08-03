President of the Caribbean Association of national Olympic Committees (CANOC), Brian Lewis has congratulated the Caribbean Games (CG 2021) organising committee as the CANOC is set to launch a new campaign — “I am CANOC” — surrounding those Games.
At a virtual meeting on Friday, project manager, CG2021: Julien Chipotel of Guadeloupe gave an update including a reduced budget for what is contemplated as the first edition of the Caribbean Games to be held in the French-speaking Caribbean country next year.
Chipotel identified that the Games are now a bigger challenge because of the coronavirus pandemic but will still cater to 800 athletes and 200 officials hailing from seven sports with nine modalities.
The original $2.5 million euros budget has been slashed to $1.5 million euros with organisers selecting venues in close proximity to each other with the furthest fifteen minutes away from Games Village. Adjustments have been done in keeping with new budget.
The Village itself is 30Km from the airport in a Games being supported by the main partner Regional Council of Guadeloupe and with organisers in constant communication with the French Government and the French NOC
Chipotel said the organisers had established contact with the Caribbean confederations but are still awaiting work from CONCACAFF for feedback on the football side of the Games.
Chipotel added they are hoping for a visit by the Review Committee - chaired by Erskine Simmons - in September/October 2020, pending clearance for travel, with Lewis congratulating Guadeloupe for “their consistent work and resilience in the face of the pandemic”.
During the CANOC’s 17th anniversary meeting Friday, Lewis said the Olympic Movement today was experiencing numerous challenges in large measure due to Covid-19, with welfare and health having been significantly compromised
“We are all pressed to seek new generation solutions/innovations,” Lewis said. “We are all sobered by the reality that were it not for the pandemic we would have been celebrating this occasion in Tokyo, in the midst of the Olympic Games. We are all being tested as leaders, individually and collectively.”
He said the Caribbean’s unity is the glue that holds the region together as they work to steer the Caribbean Olympic Movement through these dangerous times.
“Let us not diminish the challenges we face. Let us take a message of hope, of confidence, renewed conviction. Let us recognise that in addition to finding solutions we each face our won individual challenges that provides a test to our resilience, commitment and dedication to our Olympic Values, spirit and ideals,” Lewis said.
He reiterated that Olympism and the Olympic values and sport were the guiding lights for CANOC to make a positive difference.
“We are CANOC. We are determined. We are indomitable. We in CANOC care about the athletes and black lives.”
The CANOC membership were joined on the virtual meeting by Luis Mejia Oviedo, president of ODEBACO, Neven Ilic, president of Panam Sports, Dame Louise Martin, president, CGF, Mike Sands, president, NACAC and Steve Stoute, founder and former president of CANOC.
CANOC executive member Ytania Wiggins gave an update of the progress of the CANOC Social Media Communicationsstrategy announcing that CANOC now had major social media presence, with its posts gaining traction across the Caribbean and around the world, with mention of the Caribbean Games receiving most traction across all groupings.