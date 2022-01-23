PLAY BALL!

Sport-Filler

After 22 months off the field, team sports have been given the green light to start playing again.

Yesterday, through a Ministry of Sport release, Minister of Sport and Community Development, Shamfa Cudjoe, confirmed that her Ministry’s Safe Zone Return to Play plan has been approved and will take effect from today.

“National Governing Bodies and Sport Serving Bodies will now be able to host sporting events and execute sporting activities for fully vaccinated athletes, coaches, officials, and administrators, at specific sporting facilities,” the release stated.

The release added: “Approval has also been granted for fully-vaccinated spectators to attend events at 50 per cent facility capacity for outdoor events, and 25 per cent facility capacity for indoor events subject to guidelines to be issued by the Ministry of Health.”

Just yesterday, national senior men’s football team coach Angus Eve made another appeal for the resumption of local competitions.

“It’s so unfortunate that in our country other people can play sport because youth cricket World Cup is going on with teams from all over the world and our citizens are not having the opportunity to express themselves in a controlled manner. Everywhere else is playing football,” he said.

However, the announcement yesterday was immediately welcomed by the presidents of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) and the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF).

“It’s great news for cricket…I think it has come at the appropriate time given that the clubs have had enough time to put things in place,” TTCB president told the Express yesterday.

“As we have indicated earlier in the year, we have everything in place for the resumption of the game in Trinidad. We are happy that the Ministry has made this announcement and we are quite sure that the cricketing fraternity welcomes this fabulous news.”

Asked whether he had any concerns that only vaccinated persons would be able to compete, Bassarath said: “No. The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board had made a call very early indicating to the cricketers and clubs that the TTCB competitions will allow only vaccinated cricketers. The call was made since in November. We are at the end of January. People have had enough time to be fully vaccinated.”

Bassarath added the TTCB was also already planning not to have spectators at its competitions this season. “We have indicated to the clubs that no spectators will be allowed,” he said.

“We will have no problems with only cricketers at the venues and no spectators. The board went so far as to put something in place where we will have a compliance officer at every game to ensure that the Covid protocols are implemented.” He added that the TTCB’s first competition this year would be the InterZone U-19 tournament scheduled to begin on February 16.

Like Bassarath, Cycling Federation president Rowena Williams was “very happy” that her sport could resume its activities, “under the specific guidelines.” And she, too, did not anticipate difficulties with the requirement that all athletes had to be fully vaccinated.

“It’s nothing we didn’t expect and we hope people understand the reasons for this,” she said. “To go to international competitions all athletes have to be vaccinated. We are guided by all these international regulations, so it’s no different for us here. We have asked all the clubs to have their members be vaccinated.”

PLAY BALL!

Comoros forced to use outfield player as goalkeeper

The Comoros Islands will have to use an outfield player in goal against hosts Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations after a Covid outbreak in the squad.

A total of 12 cases have been reported in their camp, the Comoros Football Federation said on Saturday, including their coach and two available goalkeepers ahead of today’s game.

Hockey women walloped 13-0 by Canadians

The T&T women’s hockey team ended the group phase of the Pan American Cup tournament in Santiago, Chile, with another heavy defeat — 13-0 to Canada, yesterday.

But Peru’s 20-0 hammering at the stick of the United States women meant the local stickwomen still qualified for the knockout stage of the tournament as the third-placed team in Pool B.

Thriller at Kensington

The West Indies could not replicate the dominance they had exerted over England in the first match on Saturday, and paid the price, losing yesterday’s second T20 International by one run at Kensington Oval.

Given the chance to bowl at the English batters first up once more, the West Indies bowlers were unable to contain them in the way they had in game one.

T&T duo still in ITF executive

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Hayden Mitchell and Jermillle Danclar recently retained their posts on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) executive.

After being first appointed in 2020, Mitchell and Danclar will serve on the Beach Tennis Committee, and the Seniors Committee, respectively for another two years.

Ames third in season-opener

Miguel Angel Jimenez is off to another great start on the PGA TOUR Champions in Hawaii, on Saturday.

Jimenez, the cigar-smoking, free-spirited Spaniard, birdied the par-4 18th hole in regulation for a 6-under 66 and then beat Steven Alker on the second playoff hole to win the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai for the third time.