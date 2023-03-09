Three years ago, professional football came to a sudden halt in Trinidad and Tobago, with the sudden onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic. And although the pandemic subsided enough for sport to resume, money issues kept top flight football grounded.
A new chapter begins with today’s start of the TT Premier League (TTPL), the new elite football two-tier competition sanctioned by the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA).
The League’s initial Tier One season runs from March 2023-June 2023, while Tier-Two starts late next month. Tier One kicks off today and will be contested among Defence Force, La Horquetta Rangers, Club Sando, Police, W Connection Couva, Cunupia FC, Pt Fortin Civic FC, AC Port of Spain, Central FC, San Juan Jabloteh, Caledonia AIA and Prisons FC.
As much as possible, the TTPFL is taking a community approach to local football, with matches strategically planned at community grounds such as the picturesque La Horquetta Recreation Ground facility, the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Arima Velodrome and the newly-refurbished 2,500-capacity Mahaica Sporting Complex.
Today’s opening day takes place in “Point,” where four South/Central teams are involved at Mahaica. Two former T&T and Caribbean champions W Connection and Central FC kick off the season with a 5 p.m. “Central Derby,” while the home team Point Fortin Civic hosts southern neighbours Club Sando from 7.30 p.m. Civic go into today’s opener confident, having defeated W Connection 3-1 in a warm-up just a few days ago at today’s match venue. Sunday’s action shifts to the Arima Velodrome for another double-header, featuring Caledonia AIA and Cunupia FC (4 p.m.), while Super League champions Prisons make their debut in the big league against San Juan Jabloteh from 6.30 p.m.
Defence Force were crowned champions having led the TT Pro League with a week to go, when Covid ended the league in March 2020. And they are one of the teams not lacking talent. Defence Force were runners-up in the 2022 Ascension Invitational tournament. Having regular Government pay has allowed coach Lloyd Andrews to keep all his stars and even strengthen his squad. Defence Force warmed up for the TTPL with a comfortable 2-0 win over Prison Service. And coach Andrews is looking at the big prize.
“The big prize is to play in the CFU tournament,” stated Andrews, referring to the Caribbean Football Club Champions competition, in which clubs from T&T have been debarred from playing since 2018, due to failing to meet FIFA club licensing rules.
“We have a mixture of youth and experience,” says Andrews, who can call on the likes of Brent Sam and several other top local footballers.
At Morvant Caledonia United, Jerry Moe is back as head coach and has a mainly young bunch to work with, along with very experienced captain Carlyle Mitchell.
“It’s good to have football back,” stated Moe who was in charge of the San Juan North Secondary school team when professional football was at a standstill.
Moe felt the new TT professional league was good for footballers, coaches, support staff and national team football as well.
“It gives those guys something to look forward to in terms of a job and to make some money when the month comes. It is (also) a good opportunity for the young men who have ambition and want to leave Trinidad,” stated Moe, whose team has in the past lost several promising players, who were lured away by negative influences in ghetto communities in which the Morvant team is based.
Without the stars of the past, and a very young team, Caledonia will bank on a collective effort, but still expect to play their trademark brand of attractive football. Mitchell is back from the Philippines and at age 35 will be lending his experience to a very young Morvant Caledonia United side. The Caledonia youngsters have a lot to look up to.
Starting off as a forward at Caledonia, Mitchell moved to Joe Public, then the best club in T&T, before going overseas where he played with clubs in Canada, American Major League Soccer, South Korea, India and the Philippines where he has been for the last three years.
“It feels good to be back, just to share my experience with the youths,” stated Mitchell, who has amassed nearly 40 national senior team caps and played in a couple of Caribbean and Concacaf Gold Cup tournaments.
Jabloteh also have a young team coached by Marvin Gordon, the former Defence Force midfielder and coach. With less than one week to go, Jabloteh were held 2-2 by AC Port of Spain in Valsayn. Gordon expects Jabloteh to give everyone a fight.
“I have a young squad. My aim is to compete in every single situation, and if in doing so I get to the top two, I will be thankful. But what you are sure about (is that) Jabloteh will be competing against everyone that we meet,” declared Gordon, who has Lindell Sween, the national Under-17 midfielder in his squad.
For a long time, Cornell Glen was one of the best strikers in Trinidad and Tobago, representing San Juan Jabloteh, going abroad to play Major League Soccer in the United States, and also with clubs in Vietnam and India, and also scoring 24 goals in 72 internationals for T&T. Glen has taken up his first professional head coach role at Club Sando, having replaced Angus Eve, who is now the senior men’s national team coach.
Glen, 42, admitted having “a bit of mixed emotions (and) a bit of nervousness”, but is also excited to see what his mainly recent Under-20’s can produce.
“If the owners and leadership and chairman of the club didn’t have confidence that I could do the job they wouldn’t have appointed me to the head coach,” he noted.
The time has now arrived for Glen, his players and their colleagues in the TTPL to find out just where they stand.
