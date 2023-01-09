Left-arm orthodox spinner Ricky Jaipaul believes he is getting a raw deal after being left out of the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force training set up in the build-up to the regional four-day campaign.
However, chairman of selectors David Furlonge, who is also the head coach of the team, said it is not a matter of unfair treatment as many players are often overlooked based on the requirements of the squad.
The Red Force players are currently ramping up preparations for the regional four-day tournament which bowls off on February 1. The players will be involved in the Soca Kings North/South Classic four-day match which starts on Thursday and will serve as the final trial game before the side is picked.
Jaipaul, who took ten wickets in four first-class matches since his debut in 2014, said: “I am not asking for anybody to do me any favours. I am just asking for fair treatment because I think I deserve more than what I am getting. I just want a fair decision.”\
He explained that after being asked to join the Red Force training sessions last year by Furlonge, he indicated to the coach that due to his job commitments, he would not be able to attend all three sessions every week.
However, having gotten a new job, Jaipaul said he is now able to commit to training with the team. However he has not been called back.
“I messaged him (Furlonge) and told him I got a new job and I would have more time to put into the training with the national team but he told me they were working with a selected group,” Jaipaul related.
That conversation, Jaipaul said, took place in December after the third edition of the Dream11 T10 tournament.
“A few days ago, I saw there was another practice game and I messaged him again and said because of my new job, I have the time now and that I know you are working with a selected group but with my stats, I think I am good enough to be in that selected group and I didn’t even get a response,” said Jaipaul.
Furlonge confirmed getting a message from Jaipaul last week.
However, the Red Force coach noted that the spinner has been part of the set-up for the past two years and as recently as preparations for the Super50 tournament. Jaipaul confirmed he was in the set-up for the last two years and claimed, “I did nothing wrong, so I was expecting to still be in the set-up.
He added: “I was in the Super50 preparations after a few games.”
In a response Furlonge said: “Last week Jaipaul indicated he is available for training but we have no training going on right now. We have the North/South game. We will select the team after the game and training after that will be centred around the team that is selected.”
The coach said further: “I get a hundred calls like that a week, but only 11 people can be selected on a team. There are many more that we can select. Recently we had the Under-23 tournament and we came up with 96 names and we picked 56 (for the tournament), so 40 did not get selected,” he added.
“Since Covid, we have not had any three-day games for the last two years. Yes, he got some wickets in the 50 overs but in terms of what we are looking at for the four-day coming up, we have a basic set of players we are looking at.
“We have 15 contracted players so we are working with the contracted players and we have been inviting Under-23 and Under-19 players to train. You can’t necessarily go on stats alone. It is not a matter of treating him unfairly. You have to treat everyone the same way. He feels he should be there but it is not about being unfair. He is now available to practice. But we will look again to see who we can bring in after the first two rounds of the four-day,” Furlonge added.
After the first two rounds of the four-day tournament, the teams will get a month-long break before playing the final three matches in Trinidad.