PLAYERS HAVE TO STEP UP

WEST INDIES women’s cricket team head coach Courtney Walsh expects a few players to step up and fill the void left by the absence of leading wicket-taker Anisa Mohammed and premier batter Deandra Dottin, for the upcoming series against New Zealand.
West Indies will host the “White Ferns” for the first time since 2014, playing three ODIs and five T20Is in September-October. The series bowls off on Friday with the first ODI at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, from 9.30 a.m. All matches will be played in Antigua.
“We want to see other people taking the responsibility of being consistent and I think that is what has been lacking in this team for the last couple of seasons, and it is a chance for people now to put their hands up,” the former West Indies quick stated during yesterday’s virtual press briefing.
The last time New Zealand women toured the Caribbean the visitors were swept 4-0 in the ODI series before bouncing back in the shortest format to edge their hosts 2-1 — winning the deciding third match in a Super Over.
The present New Zealand squad appear in good form, coming off a bronze medal performance at the recent Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Walsh believes that the impending home series and a couple of other upcoming tours present the West Indies women ample opportunity to sharpen up ahead of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup.
“With New Zealand coming in, and then we are going to have England at the back end of the year, I think that is very good for us. And then we have another series before we go to the World Cup.
So that to me is enough cricket from here in going forward,” Walsh surmised.
Even without veteran Mohammed, Walsh remains confident in the strength of his bowling attack, be it the seamers or the spinners. His main concern is in the batting department. The West Indies legend hopes that Barbados’ Kyshona Knight and the Jamaican pair of Chedean Nation and Natasha McLean-- among a few names he could think of-- will step up.
“We are all concerned in terms of the batters that we have; Hayley (Matthews), Stafanie (Taylor), they are all experienced. There are a number of batters, but no one is showing that kind of consistency,” Walsh noted.
Walsh acknowledged that the Windies women will be hindered with the loss of its leading wicket-taker Mohammed, who announced she was taking a six-month sabbatical from the sport, as well as prolific batter Dottin, who last month retired from international duty. “Yes, we are going to miss those two,” Walsh admitted. “But I am hoping other people step up and we get a level of consistency from them.”
Walsh believes that the void can be filled, if not immediately, upon Mohammed’s return. “With someone around like a (Karishma) Ramharack and (Sheneta) Grimmond around plying the same trade, it gives them an opportunity to try and fill that void,” assessed Walsh. He added: “She (Mohammed) will be missed because she is a world-class player. She has proven that time and time again.”
Of Dottin, Walsh said her absence presents an even bigger void to fill. “You don’t replace those players overnight. She has been doing very well for us over the years,” Walsh pointed out. “It has given some other persons some opportunities to sort of establish themselves...develop their own play.”
The West Indies’ leading wicket-taker in Tests also revealed that Dottin’s abrupt departure came despite discussions between the player and team officials. “We spoke to Deandra before she made the announcement; I spoke with her, the chief selector spoke with her, Cricket West Indies was speaking with her, Walsh intimated, adding, “So, it wasn’t a case like she got up one day and made a decision, and nobody reached out to her. We tried to reach out to her as best as we could.”
WI vs N/Zealand fixtures (all games in Antigua)
1st ODI: Friday
2nd ODI: September 19
3rd ODI: September 22
1st T20I: September 26
2nd T20I: September 28
3rd T20I: October 1
4th T20I: October 4
5th T20I: October 6