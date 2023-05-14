Playing it off the wicket

“ALLELUIA!”
Sir Michael Stoute said that was his first thought as he doffed his top hat when Desert Crown went past the post to win the 2022 Epsom Derby.
“Yes, the Derby is still the special one so it was great to get another one…it had been a long time because the previous one was Workforce in 2010.”
Stoute chuckled as he recalled that special Saturday afternoon last June when he saddled his sixth English Derby winner, adding to a long list of achievements since he recorded his first victory as a trainer in England in 1972.
And the still sprightly 77-year-old Barbados-born legend has been rewarded for a stellar career by being inducted into the QIPCO British Champions Series Hall of Fame, at a formal function two Fridays ago in Newmarket, where Stoute’s Freemason Lodge training yard has sent out more than 4,000 winners over the years.
The day before, at his home on Bury Road, the always hospitable ten-time champion trainer sat down for a chat, with the centre of attention being Desert Crown, who was sidelined by an injury after the Derby but is back in training as a four-year-old and could make his return to the track on May 25 at Sandown.
“Yes, of course it was,” he replied when asked how enjoyable the triumph was. “I mean the Derby, as I say, is still the special one and it was a very satisfying day because there weren’t anxious moments, you know. He got into a good position, he travelled, he went down the hill beautifully and he had it won a long way out.”
As to where Desert Crown would rate among his many big race successes, Stoute said: “Well, any Derby winner ranks highly…as I say, it’s the one. But, obviously, Shergar was not only the first but he was so spectacular and just such a brilliant racing machine,” speaking fondly as always of his 1981 Derby hero.
“Obviously, Shergar is tops,” he exclaimed as to where Desert Crown would rank among the half-dozen Derby winners. “I haven’t got a batting order but he (Desert Crown) rates highly because he won it easily.
“He’s in strong work and we hope to run him later this month,” Stoute confirmed his progress.
And while the trainer and all race fans look forward to Desert Crown’s comeback, there was the announcement earlier this month that Stoute and 2009 Epsom Derby winner Sea The Stars were the latest Hall of Fame inductees.
“Well, it’s very surprising and flattering but it’s because of the staff, the horses and the owners…there are many contributors, you know. It’s a team game,” he stressed, as always fending off the accolades.
Along with jockeys Lester Piggott, Pat Eddery, Willie Carson and Frankie Dettori, Stoute is the first active trainer to be inducted, joining the late Sir Henry Cecil and Vincent O’Brien, the former his great friend and rival and the latter being one of his heroes.
“Oh yes,” he exclaimed when asked about his appreciation of the legendary Irishman, trainer of the last English Triple Crown winner Nijinsky, in 1970, and five other English Derby winners.
“I trained a few horses for him, horses that he shared with (Robert) Sangster and, yes, I got to know him and he was fascinating. I had a great morning at Ballydoyle…and he did it under both codes (jumps and flat racing), broke records.
“Oh yes, you would learn from Vincent when you sat down and had a discussion with him…it was a good education, him discussing the good horses he trained and problems that he had with them and so forth.”
Last week Sunday, final day of the 2023 QIPCO Guineas Festival at Newmarket, there was a brief ceremony before the first race where Stoute, with daughter Caroline looking on proudly, and Sea The Stars’ owner Christopher Tsui were presented with a medal to mark their joining the Hall of Fame.
ITV racing presenter Oli Bell was the MC in the winner’s circle and after listing Stoute’s CV, including a record 82 Royal Ascot winners, he said: “I could go on,” adding that members of Stoute’s staff say he is “loyal, patient and kind”.
After Stoute stated that it was “very special” to get into the Hall of Fame, Bell asked him if after his first win all those years ago, “Did you think you would achieve all that success?”, to which the trainer replied “No” with his customary hearty laugh.
“The secret is total teamwork,” he stated, adding that it has been a “great life” and “horses are fun”.
Good form
And in the early days of the 2023 racing season, Stoute’s stable has been in good form with a few minor winners, on April 28 achieving a strike rate of 50 per cent over the previous 14 days, with five winners from ten runners, and adding some more since then.
“There are a lot we haven’t run yet, we’re only just getting going,” he said that Thursday afternoon at Freemason Lodge, listing 2022 Champion Stakes winner Bay Bridge and Desert Crown as the “two stars” among his 80-strong string of thoroughbreds.
“They are the ones that have done it,” reporting that Bay Bridge is “fine” after a third-place finish in the Prix Ganay at Longchamp in Paris the weekend before.
“Good run, the first two had races this season,” while Bay Bridge was having his first outing.
“He’s a big, massive horse…the race would have fine-tuned him,” and he wants to take Bay Bridge to Ireland for the Tattersalls Gold Cup on May 28.
‘Black-type potential’
Of his other horses who could be contending for black-type honours, “I would say Nostrum. He won his maiden and he won a Listed race and then he ran third in the Dewhurst,” as a two-year-old last year. “And we were hoping to train him for the Guineas but he just had a minor hold-up, so he’d be out the latter part of June.
“I would just see how he’s shaping in his work but he’s obviously a Group horse. He may get a mile and a quarter as well so we’ve just got to sort him out.
“I think they’re the three best we’ve got at the moment,” said the veteran, not one to get carried away in the early stages of a horse’s development, like when asked about lightly-raced three-year-old Stormy Sea, who registered her first win on April 29.
“She won her maiden very impressively at Haydock. It depends on how she progresses…she’s a half-sister to a pretty smart horse, Bay Bridge, so she has promise, but we’ll have to see what league she’s in.”
As to what could be next for the filly, he said: “I haven’t determined yet, just give her a couple pieces of work…she only ran on Saturday…and then we’ll decide.”
Among Stoute’s runners at the three-day Guineas meeting were Circle of Fire, who was second in a Listed event on the Friday card, and Infinite Cosmos, who trotted up in a contest for maiden fillies and attracted the attention of the bookmakers, installing her as second favourite for the Epsom Oaks on June 2.
“I thought it was a satisfactory run, he’s progressing,” Stoute said of Circle of Fire, who checked in third in the Lingfield Derby Trial Stakes on Saturday while sporting the royal claret and purple silks of King Charles III.
And “it was a workmanlike performance, she’s a slow learner,” of Infinite Cosmos. “It was only her second run.”
And in his sixth decade as a trainer, Stoute was asked if he’s still enjoying what he does. “I dunno, it depends,” he said with his trademark boisterous laugh. “Some days are better than others, but that’s always been the case.”
And despite his string being reduced from more than a hundred in the last few years, he has no intention of calling it a day anytime soon.
“I’ve no plans…we’ll just play it off the wicket,” he stated, the cricket-loving horseman letting out another laugh, looking forward to taking some time off from his busy seven-day schedule to watch a day’s play in the upcoming Ashes Test series between England and Australia, all the while plotting the careers of his blue-blooded charges, the island boy undoubtedly being one of the greatest ever to grace the racing game.