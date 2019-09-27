Radanfar Abu Bakr

PLAYED BRIEFLY WITH CALEDONIA: Radanfar Abu Bakr.

Having retained last season’s joint top-scorer Willis “Great White” Plaza, Churchill Brothers have also added his Trinidad and Tobago compatriots Robert Primus and Radanfar Abu Bakr to their Indian I-League squad.

Primus, a centre back, represented I-League side Minerva Punjab last season, and has represented Trinidad and Tobago at two FIFA youth world cups. Bakr, also a centre-back, has 39 senior national caps and transfers to Churchill having recently represented Morvant Caledonia United in the Ascension Invitational League in Trinidad and Tobago.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WRIGHT MISSES OUT

WRIGHT MISSES OUT

Andwuelle Wright exited the IAAF World Athletics Championship men’s long jump event, yesterday, the Trinidad and Tobago athlete falling short in his bid to secure a spot in today’s final.

Naps look to stretch SSFL lead

Naps look to stretch SSFL lead

With their nearest challengers on a bye, Naparima College will be aiming to consolidate their lead atop the Premier Division of the Shell/First Citizens Secondary Schools Football League when round six is played today.

De Four unveils new-look T&T

De Four unveils new-look T&T

Expect aggressive and dominant football when the Trinidad and Tobago women take on Caribbean opponents in the Concacaf Caribbean Group A Olympic Women’s qualifiers, to be held at Ato Boldon stadium from September 30-October 8.

Army close in on ‘Ascension’ title

With Defence Force in pole position to grab the $250,000 Division One prize in the Ascension Football League, the battle for the $125,000 second prize heats up when current second-placed San Juan Jabloteh (22 points) visit La Horquetta Rangers (20 points) from 6pm this evening at the La Horquetta Recreation ground.

T&T pairs advance to NORCECA quarters again

BOTH Trinidad and Tobago pairs reached the quarterfinals for the second tournament in succession when the NORCECA ((North, Central America and the Caribbean) Beach Volleyball Tour continued yesterday in Bonaire.