Having retained last season’s joint top-scorer Willis “Great White” Plaza, Churchill Brothers have also added his Trinidad and Tobago compatriots Robert Primus and Radanfar Abu Bakr to their Indian I-League squad.
Primus, a centre back, represented I-League side Minerva Punjab last season, and has represented Trinidad and Tobago at two FIFA youth world cups. Bakr, also a centre-back, has 39 senior national caps and transfers to Churchill having recently represented Morvant Caledonia United in the Ascension Invitational League in Trinidad and Tobago.