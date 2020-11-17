Plaza wins I-League promotion

WILLIS Plaza’s stay in the third tier of Indian football was short-lived. The 33-year-old Trinidad and Tobago international has won promotion with his new club Mohammedan SC.
After just a few matches with his new team, Mohammedan Sporting Club have been promoted to the I-League First Division, the second tier competition created after the fusion this season of India’s two major football leagues. The “Black Panthers” enjoyed an unbeaten run in the Hero I-League Qualifiers 2020 that took place from October 8-19, within an isolated bubble in Kolkata and Kalyani. It was the first sporting tournament to be held in the nation after the Covid-19 lockdown. The competition saw Mohammedan get the better of local rivals Bhawanipore FC 2-0 in their penultimate match which amounted to a virtual final. The I-League First division begins this month.
Although Plaza’s club emerged as the champions of the Hero I-League Qualifier, Mohammedan general secretary Wasim Akram isn’t willing to get into celebration mode right at this very moment.
“The results in the Hero I-League Qualifiers are something we are proud of. But I won’t call it a success because I feel it’s a place we deserve to be forever, and we have just reached there. Once we compete in the Hero I-League and win it, then I would label it a success,” Akram added.
“Qualifying to the Hero I-League means a lot. From the time I joined this club, looking at the support base and the pan-India presence we have, I realised that playing in the second division is not something we want to do. The relation of the Hero I-League and Mohammedan is far from over. Now, we are here. Better late than never. We were unbeaten in the qualifiers and we want to carry forward the same spirit and energy in the I-League as well,” the club general secretary said.