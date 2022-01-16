Bounce, bounce bounce.
Day and night is bounce, bounce, bounce. No, not eager fast bowlers hammering the ball into the pitch but an assortment of young men with energy to burn showing off their skills, or lack thereof, on the basketball half-court two floors down from my hotel room in St Kitts.
Of course we’re all here for the Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, with the West Indies seeking to rebound from an opening loss to Australia when they take on Scotland this morning. Still, it’s instructive how infectious the sport of basketball is to those assembled for an entirely different reason in the bigger landmass of the twin-island federation of St Kitts and Nevis.
And it’s not only teenagers who are enraptured with the sport made so universally popular over several decades of exposure to the glamour, style, but most of all, the phenomenal skills of some of the game’s greatest exponents in the American NBA.
Former New Zealand international fast bowler Simon Doull mentioned while commentating on Saturday during favourites India’s opening win over South Africa in Guyana that the number 91 on his One-Day International uniform was a tribute to the flamboyant Dennis Rodman of the Chicago Bulls.
If you’re as old as I am you will recall the almost hypnotic impact of seeing NBA action, not just highlights but full-length games for the first time on TTT.
It didn’t matter that those playoff games of the 1977/78 season were being seen almost five months later. For those of us completely unaware of even the existence of the NBA then it was a revelation, and the finals showdown between the Washington Bullets and the Seattle Supersonics was the talk of the town.
Whether it was cricket practice ahead of a new season or a football game somewhere, the sporting discussion was about Elvin Hayes leading the charge for the Bullets against a Sonics team highlighted by the unerring accuracy of sixth man “Downtown” Freddie Brown. He was, and still is, my all-time basketball hero, swishing through the basket regularly from long range before there was a three-point arc.
It is bizarre to think about it now—in this era of continuous, instantaneous “live” action from all over the world—that we were on the edge of our seats for Game Seven, more than six months after it happened, to see the Bullets claiming the title. NBA basketball became a regular feature of the televised sporting landscape from that point on and no doubt contributed to what must surely have been our golden age for the game here in the 1980’s when players like Derek “Cornbread” James and Patrick “KK” Joseph were household names and the short-lived EDL “Super Ten” nationwide tournament was regularly dominating the local sports news.
But look where we are now.
A National Basketball Federation sanctioned to the tune of a six-month suspension by the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee for not following proper procedure in taking disciplinary action against members Keith Clement and Ikenna Joseph. This latest issue has only highlighted where basketball is at in this country and that’s why I drew reference to the environment of more than 30 years ago when the sport appeared to be flourishing and was very much part of the popular sporting landscape.
Look, I have worked with Keith at the “Trinidad Guardian” newspaper. Frankly though, I really don’t care what becomes of this administrative matter. Not because it is not important whether or not justice is done in this issue but it just seems that basketball, like so many other sports in the local landscape, appear to earn so much unwanted attention over what comes across as naked power-struggles of some sort where the egos of officials and their bands of supporters seem to take precedence over the basic welfare of the sport they have been appointed to govern.
And, I should add, to govern for the good of not just the present crop of players but those eager, wide-eyed youngsters, the ones who remain deprived of real sporting activity because of the pandemic and the obvious inconsistency of its management.
If the authorities were to wake up tomorrow and alter their lockdown attitude to sport, what is happening in organised basketball that will encourage the youthful aspirants that the local environment represents a pathway to a fruitful, fulfilling career in national colours or maybe even a professional opportunity beyond our shores?
So whether Claire Mitchell is president of the NBFTT or not is not really the issue.
If she is the problem now or Clement and Joseph are the real troublemakers, that is only symptomatic of a broader, deeper malaise in basketball. When will these presumed guardians of the game lift their heads to see what has really become of this grassroots sport?