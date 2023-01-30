Left-arm orthodox spinner Khary Pierre stood head and shoulders above his peers in the Soca Kings North/South Classic, grabbing eight wickets for 71 runs to be named the Express Star of the Month for January, 2023.
Pierre, who is well known in the white-ball formats, having played three ODIs and ten T20Is for the West Indies, is looking to step up his red-ball game this year having earned a place in the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force travelling squad for the first two rounds of the West Indies Championship four-day tournament, which gets under way today.
T&T will face the Windward Islands Volcanoes at Grenada National Stadium starting today and once given the opportunity, Pierre will be hunting wickets.
A product of Queen’s Park Cricket Club, the 31-year-old Pierre made his first-class debut in 2016 and played the last of his 17 first-class matches in 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic halted all sports.
With figures of three for 42 and five for 29, Pierre was the standout performer in the spin-dominated ‘Classic’ and is looking to make an impact for the Red Force as they hunt an elusive four-day crown.
“I have been working hard on my game in both white-ball and red-ball cricket but it is always good to pick up wickets and see your hard work paying off,” Pierre said of his ‘Classic’ effort.
“I had a good outing in the North/South Classic picking some wickets there and making it back to the Red Force team and just being part of the squad is a privilege. I have always been around but I have not made the starting 11 as much as I wanted,” he added.
“To break into the 11, I just have to keep picking up wickets. As a bowler, that’s your job.
“Hopefully when I get my chance, I can do that for the team and that is something I have been working on,” said Pierre.
Asked about his plans for the four-day games, he said: “I am keeping it simple.”
“Four-day cricket is a lot of patience and trying to work batsmen over so I am just working on my consistency and trying to spin the ball more and varying my pace because that is what will deceive batsmen and get them out,” he added.
“I have been keeping my body ready to go and we have to do what we have to do. We are professionals at the end of the day and this is our job.
“So, whatever it takes to keep going and putting in the work, I will do so,” Pierre concluded.
Pierre has been handy for the Red Force in four-day cricket, grabbing 37 wickets in his 17 appearances with a best of six for 34.
The left-handed batter has compiled 556 first-class runs and also has a first-class century to his name (106 not out) as well as one half-century.