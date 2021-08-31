Despite Andre Fletcher’s outstanding unbeaten 81, the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) got back to winning ways with a comfortable 27-run victory over the St Lucia Kings in their latest Caribbean Premier League match, yesterday.
Fletcher, batting through the Kings innings for 81 off 55 balls (six fours, four sixes), played the kind of knock that would normally have made him the Man-of-the-Match at Warner Park.
But TKR skipper Kieron Pollard took that honour for his innings of 41 off 29 balls that helped set up the match for his bowlers Akeal Hosein, Sunil Narine and Ravi Rampaul to lock up.
The win was the second in four matches for the defending champions who were coming off a narrow defeat to the same opponents in their previous match on Sunday.
A “very pleased” Pollard admitted: “We needed to bounce back. We just lost by a couple runs in the last game...We talk about small margins in T20 cricket, and when you have a surface like this, you have to really dig in and do the dirty work and I thought we did that as a team very well today.”
Batting first for the first time in the tournament, TKR rallied to post 158 for seven in their 20 overs. They then limited the Kings to 131 for seven. “I think posting 150 on this track was well done by all of us,” Pollard said after the match.
He and Tim Seifert gave late energy to the TKR innings. They came together at 68 for four in the 12th over after Kesrick Williams had removed Colin Munro to a good Wahab Riaz catch at short third man. The TKR top order again struggled to score at a steady tempo, especially on a pitch with moisture and grip to help the bowlers.
However, some 67 runs came off the last five overs, including 47 from the final three, as the pair posted 78 for the fifth wicket. They helped TKR recover from that sluggish start to post a competitive total (158-7).
Pollard took his time to settle, but finally pounced on Riaz in the 19th over when he launched the left-arm seamer for a six and two fours in an over that cost 21 runs. “I knew if I was there at the back end, you could try to capitalise with a couple sixes with the size of the ground,” he said.
But the excellent Williams (4-0-24-4) effected perfect damage control by removing Pollard, Seifert (37, 25 balls) and Denesh Ramdin in the final over. However, Kings captain Faf Du Plessis thought his bowlers lost the plot in the closing overs and gave away 20 runs too many.
But Pollard who promoted himself to No.4, credited No. 6 Seifert with helping him swing the innings around. “With Seifert coming in, changing that momentum for us, giving me more time just to be there, I just thought was fantastic,” Pollard said.
“From the last game he made 40-odd off about 16 balls, so the confidence is there and it’s just a matter of backing yourself and playing to your strong areas...We talk about fighting and doing certain things to get over the line as a championship team and I thought that was good by him,” he added.
In reply, Fletcher was forced to be both his team’s anchor man and finisher, because he could not find a steady enough partner. It was difficult with spinners Narine (4-1-16-1) and Hosein (4-0-12-1) making run-scoring a difficult chore with their tight lines, and Rampaul (4-0-34-3) removing Mark Deyal and the in-form Tim David off the first two balls of the 15th over (80 for five).
“The bowling effort by the guys, fantastic; the spinners stifling them in the middle,” remarked Pollard. Fletcher ended the match with a six off Isuru Udana. It was his fourth maximum of the match. But like those others, it was not enough to turn back TKR.