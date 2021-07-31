PRIME MINISTER Dr Keith Rowley said he was disappointed that top female sprinter Michelle-Lee Ahye failed to advance to the final of the women’s 100m. However, he said the country has the potential to strengthen its athletic performances on the biggest global stage.
The Jamaican trio of Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson swept the medals in that order and, in the process, Thompson-Herah also broke a 33-year-old record by Florence “Flo Jo” Griffith-Joyner.
“They (Team TTO) are representing us with pride and so we commend them for the effort they have made,” Rowley said at the Covid-19 update yesterday. “We are a little disappointed in those new ones that tested positive but they are being well-managed”.
Rowley was referring to long-jumper Andwuelle Wright, his coach Wendell Williams and hurdler Sparkle Mc Knight who tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease and are currently quarantined under strict health and safety protocols in Tokyo.
Asked about his reaction to the women’s 100m results in his capacity as Caricom chairman, Rowley said: “As a Caricom country, we wanted to join the Jamaicans who have done well, particularly the Jamaicans ladies who have broken a record there and that have come down one-two-three and flying the Caribbean flag.”
He continued: “I am a little bit disappointed that Michelle didn’t get into the final but when you didn’t get in by ...one thousandth of a second, that sounds like steelband judging to me. But say what, she did us proud”.
On the question about whether the Government can assist in helping local athletes to close the gap between them and their Jamaican counterparts, Rowley said the country shouldn’t beat itself up because Jamaica has done well in some areas of Olympic sport
“I will simply want to say that all our Caribbean countries — if you follow the Olympics — you will see all our Caribbean countries have been doing very well representing themselves and we can learn from Jamaica,” Rowley said before explaining, “I don’t know that they have more facilities than we have but what they have is the tradition that is now paying great dividends.”
Rowley said the Jamaican success stemmed from the great development of that island’s massive inter-school competition that creates a system from which star performers are recruited by top USA universities or singled out for elite development.
“It doesn’t have much to do with facilities on the island. The facilities on the island produce the school age performers and if we are failing in any area, it is that area (a huge base of high school competition) where we don’t have the exposure and the competition in the inter school competition.
If you look at the capacity to do that, we have greater capacity than Jamaica; we have more secondary schools, more top class playgrounds and I dare say, we have more Government support in sport but unfortunately it is not reflecting itself in the competitions at that (level) that drives teenagers to the attention of the scouts.
And once they end up in the American collegiate system, that is where we (the Caribbean) have been throwing out these superstars, so that is an area we need to look. But I wouldn’t want to give advice from this area to the specialists. But we do have the potential to strengthen our performance from starting with the school age competition.”
Rowley added that Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe had been in constant contact with Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee president Brian Lewis in Tokyo and he had related to her that the team is in high spirits, “...except that we had that little setback.”
He concluded: “We do have some people in the competition. Let’s just wish them well.”