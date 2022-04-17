PODIUM PUSH

Natasha Fox and Gianna Paul added to the Trinidad and Tobago medal haul on day two of the 2022 Carifta Games at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, yesterday.
Paul completed the girls’ open heptathlon with 4,245 points to capture the bronze medal. She missed out on silver by just one point, A’Keela McMaster claiming the runner-up spot for British Virgin Islands (BVI) with 4,246. Jamaican Shania Myers was dominant, accumulating 5,006 points to strike gold. T&T’s girls’ Under-17 high jump silver medallist Tenique Vincent was fifth in the heptathlon with 4,010 points.
Fox returned a time of one minute, 02.35 seconds to claim bronze in the girls’ Under-20 400 metres hurdles. Jamaica finished one-two, Safhia Hinds grabbing gold in 58.96 seconds, ahead of Shackelia Green (59.77).
Just before press time, last night, T&T earned three 4x100m medals to take the country’s two-day tally to 15 — two gold, five silver and eight bronze.
T&T claimed silver in the boys’ under-17 sprint relay in 41.74 seconds, bronze in the girls’ Under-17 4x1 in 48.19 and bronze in the girls’ Under-20 race in 46.12. T&T’s boys’ Under-20 team clocked 44.90 for eighth spot. Jamaica swept the 4x1 events, the Under-20 girls clocking 42.58 for a new world U20 record and the Under-20 boys producing a 39.15 Championship record run.
Jenna-Marie Thomas was fourth in the girls’ Under-17 400m hurdles, the T&T athlete getting home in 1:05.88. United States Virgin Islands athlete Michelle Smith ran away with gold in 58.61 seconds. T&T’s Dorian Charles was a non-finisher in the boys’ Under-20 one-lap hurdles.
T&T’s Janae De Gannes disturbed the sand at 5.56 metres to finish fourth in the girls’ Under-17 long jump. Gold went to the 100m champion, BVI athlete Adaejah Hodge, who produced a wind-aided 6.20m leap. Jaidi James went over the bar at 1.85m to finish fifth in the boys’ Under-17 high jump. Jamaican Chavez Penn was golden with a 2.05 clearance.
Shaniqua Bascombe and Kyah La Fortune will face the starter in today’s girls’ Under-20 200m final. Bascombe’s second-place finish in the opening heat in 24.20 seconds earned her automatic qualification. La Fortune, fourth in the second heat in 25.08, advanced on time.
Shakeem McKay finished second in the first boys’ Under-20 200m semifinal in 21.46 seconds to secure an automatic berth in the final. Revell Webster was eliminated after finishing fifth in the second semi in 21.81. In the opening round, McKay topped heat two in 21.72, while Webster was fifth in heat one in 21.92.
Kaiyin Morris and Daeshaun Cole will be on show in the boys’ Under-17 200m final. Morris finished second in the opening qualifying heat in 22.77 seconds, while Cole was second in heat two in 23-flat. Alexxe Henry was fourth in the opening girls’ Under-17 200m semifinal in 25.46 seconds, the clocking earning her a lane in today’s final on time. De Gannes bowed out after finishing fifth in the second semi, also in 25.46. In the first round, De Gannes got home in 24.81, while Henry clocked 25.73.
Boys’ Under-20 high jump champion Aaron Antoine finished tenth in the long jump with a wind-assisted 6.80m leap. The T&T athlete also had a wind-legal 6.78m effort.
Nathan Cumberbatch returned a time of 1:55.75 to qualify for today’s boys’ Under-20 800m final. His T&T teammate, Troy Llanos clocked 1:59.15 and did not progress. Kayleigh Forde will be on show in the girls’ Under-17 800m final, thanks to a 2:23.80 run in the preliminaries. Aniqah Bailey’s 2:30.15 effort was not fast enough for a championship race berth.
Late on Saturday, Andrew Steele disturbed the sand at 6.61m to capture silver for T&T in the boys’ Under-17 long jump. Cayman Islands athlete Andrew Stone was golden at 6.76, while bronze went to Jamaican Euan Young (6.60). James jumped 6.24m for seventh spot.
Bascombe bagged girls’ Under-20 100m bronze in 11.57 seconds. The T&T sprinter finished behind Jamaica’s Clayton twins. Tina grabbed gold in 11.22, while Tia clocked 11.30 to claim silver.
Morris produced a 49.01 seconds run to earn boys’ Under-17 400m bronze. Jamaicans Marchino Rose and Tajh-Marques White captured gold and silver, respectively, clocking 48.41 and 48.82. Another T&T quarter-miler, Kyle Williams was sixth in 50.43.
Llanos gave a gutsy performance, a determined effort at the end of the boys’ Under-20 1500m earning the T&T runner bronze. Llanos clocked 4:01.47. J’Voughnn Blake won in 4:00.04, while his Jamaica teammate Adrian Nethersole clocked 4:01.47 to pick up silver, just ahead of Llanos.
In the boys’ Under-20 discus, T&T’s Jaden James landed the implement 52.28 metres in the sixth and final round to snatch bronze. Kobe Lawrence topped the field with a 60.77m throw, with silver going to his Jamaica teammate Christopher Young at 54.30. There were fifth-place finishes for De Gannes, Thomas and Lalenii Grant. De Gannes clocked 12 seconds flat in the girls’ Under-17 100m final. Thomas produced a 58.39 run in the girls’ Under-17 400m championship race. And Grant threw 43.68m in the girls’ Under-20 discus.
T&T sprinter Jamario Russell got to the line in 11.02 seconds for sixth spot in the boys’ Under-17 100m final. Webster finished seventh in the boys’ Under-20 100m medal race in 10.65. And Cyril Sumner was seventh in the boys’ Under-20 400m final in 48.67.