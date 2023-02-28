Juventus continued their winning run in thrilling style after beating local rivals Torino 4-2 at home in Serie A yesterday to keep alive their faint hopes of finishing in the top four.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side, who had 15 points deducted by an Italian soccer court investigating the club’s transfer dealings, extended their league winning streak to four matches.

They are seventh in the standings -- six points behind Atalanta in the sixth and last place that offers European football next season -- but could receive a further boost with the return of Paul Pogba, who played his first match for Juve since returning from Manchester United last summer.

“It has to be said, 10 points is still a big gap. We’d need an average of two points per game and it would be extraordinary. We have caught Bologna [eighth place] and broken away from Torino. We should also say that we earned 50 points,” Allegri told DAZN.

Juve are now unbeaten in their last 16 Turin derbies in Serie A. “The lads really put in a great performance against a difficult team to break down. It was a deserved victory,” Allegri added.

Torino are ninth in the league with 31 points.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘Pres’ down Fatima in SSCL

Presentation College San Fernando now stand alone as the only unbeaten team in the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) Premiership Division.

Khaleem Mohammed stood out for Pres Sando with both bat and ball as the South side defeated Fatima College by 64 runs to inch closer to clinching the SSCL title.

Pogba returns as Juve win Turin derby

Juventus continued their winning run in thrilling style after beating local rivals Torino 4-2 at home in Serie A yesterday to keep alive their faint hopes of finishing in the top four.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side, who had 15 points deducted by an Italian soccer court investigating the club’s transfer dealings, extended their league winning streak to four matches.

PROTEAS STILL IN CHARGE

PROTEAS STILL IN CHARGE

Rejuvenated fast bowler Alzarri Joseph led a stirring West Indies resurgence after tea as the Caribbean side dominated the final session, to claw their back on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa, yesterday.

With the hosts coasting 206 for one at the second interval after choosing to bat first, the 26-year-old Joseph (3-60) struck key blows by removing century-maker Aiden Markram for 115 and captain Temba Bavuma for a two-ball ‘duck’, as South Africa lost seven wickets for 108 runs to limp to the close on 314 for eight.

T&T girls rout Curacao

T&T girls rout Curacao

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s girls’ Under-16 tennis team followed in the footsteps of their male counterparts on Monday night in Guatemala.

The trio of Jordane Dookie, Cameron Wong and Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith completed their rout of Curacao in their opening fixture of the North/Central America and the Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the Junior Billie Jean Cup.

T&T had also prevailed 3-0 – over Aruba – earlier in the day when the boys’ equivalent competition, for the Junior Davis Cup, got going.

Wong had given the girls the lead with a 6-2, 6-1 triumph before press time, and it got even better for T&T in Group D after that.

Pogba returns as Juve win Turin derby

Juventus continued their winning run in thrilling style after beating local rivals Torino 4-2 at home in Serie A yesterday to keep alive their faint hopes of finishing in the top four.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side, who had 15 points deducted by an Italian soccer court investigating the club’s transfer dealings, extended their league winning streak to four matches.

‘Pres’ down Fatima in SSCL

Presentation College San Fernando now stand alone as the only unbeaten team in the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) Premiership Division.

Khaleem Mohammed stood out for Pres Sando with both bat and ball as the South side defeated Fatima College by 64 runs to inch closer to clinching the SSCL title.