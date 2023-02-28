Pogba returns as Juve win Turin derby

Juventus continued their winning run in thrilling style after beating local rivals Torino 4-2 at home in Serie A yesterday to keep alive their faint hopes of finishing in the top four.
Massimiliano Allegri’s side, who had 15 points deducted by an Italian soccer court investigating the club’s transfer dealings, extended their league winning streak to four matches.
They are seventh in the standings -- six points behind Atalanta in the sixth and last place that offers European football next season -- but could receive a further boost with the return of Paul Pogba, who played his first match for Juve since returning from Manchester United last summer.
“It has to be said, 10 points is still a big gap. We’d need an average of two points per game and it would be extraordinary. We have caught Bologna [eighth place] and broken away from Torino. We should also say that we earned 50 points,” Allegri told DAZN.
Juve are now unbeaten in their last 16 Turin derbies in Serie A. “The lads really put in a great performance against a difficult team to break down. It was a deserved victory,” Allegri added.
Torino are ninth in the league with 31 points.