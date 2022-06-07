POINTS MATTER

THE BOTTOM line was that the Trinidad and Tobago senior men’s national team won; got three points; and are back in contention in Group C of Concacaf Nations League Group B.
For Angus Eve, T&T’s head coach, the bottom line is the most important thing.
“We are second in the group right now with all to play for,” Eve declared at Monday’s post-match media conference.
T&T bossed well over three-quarters of the ball possession, but failed to further breach a deep lying Bahamas, following Neveal Hackshaw’s fourth minute headed goal.
Eve did not dwell on his team’s lack of goal production. Instead, he said that his Trinidad and Tobago senior national team is evolving, and part of the process is having difficult nights against teams that play “without ambition” and with their entire team defending in their half, such as Bahamas did.
“It was very difficult to break them down. They sat very deep. They didn’t allow us to get behind them with our pace. They forced us to play in from of them most of the times,” Eve said. “We did get to the flank a number of times, but we were not clinical enough in the final part of the game.
“When a team is playing away from home, this is how they play in international football. The only thing Bahamas tried to do was stop us from scoring,” Eve explained. “They never really had any ambition.”
Eve added that his goal is rebuilding, and the addition of young players such as teenagers Molik Khan and Jon Paul Rochford was part of the process. Eve further added that it was imperative that Trinidad and Tobago qualified for next year’s Concacaf Gold Cup and that Monday’s result kept them on course.
“We had most of the play without showing it with the goal that we didn’t get,” stated Eve. “Other than that, I thought that the cohesion was better tonight. The play was better, the ball retention was better, the defensive work was better. I don’t think (goalkeeper) Marvin (Phillip) had any shots to save. So, all in all, it’s a good result because we are now second in the group.”
Eve expects further progress when his Soca Warriors face St Vincent and the Grenadines, away and then at home, on June 10 and 13, respectively. The T&T senior team players depart for Kingstown tomorrow morning for Friday’s Concacaf Nations League encounter.
Coming back into the squad are Marcus Joseph and Inter Miami FC midfielder Joevin Jones, with Andre Etienne also getting a call. Missing the clash are Radanfah Abu Bakr, Nicholas Dillon and Michael Kedman.
Trinidad and Tobago: 1.Marvin Phillip (GK) (captain); 16.Alvin Jones (18.Shannon Gomez 74th), 12. Kareem Moses, 2.Aubrey David, 19.Keston Julien; 15.Neveal Hackshaw, 8.Kevon Goddard; 7.Noah Powder (20.Molik Khan 81st), 10.Duane Muckette (14.John-Paul Rochford 61st), 13.Judah Garcia (9.Nicholas Dillon 61st); 11.Levi Garcia (17.Reon Moore 81st). Unused substitutes: 21.Denzil Smith (GK), 22.Jabari St Hillaire (GK), 4.Sheldon Bateau, 6.Radanfah Abu Bakr, 3.Jameel Neptune, 23.Leston Paul, 5.Daniel Phillips
Head coach: Angus Eve
Bahamas: 18.Julio Jemison (GK); 4.Troy Pinder, 10.Lesly St Fleur (captain), 8.Evelt Julmis; 7.Quinton Carey (5.Kenaiz Swain 47th), 16.Jean Francois (15.Michael Massey 80th), 19.Roen Davis (14.Logan Russell 85th), 13.Christopher Rahming; 11.Marcel Joseph (17.Jordin Wilson 80th), 6.Wood Julmis, 12.Omari Bain. Unused substitutes: 23.Vance Weaton (GK), 2.Alexiou Cartwright, 3.Miguel Thompson.
Head coach: Nesley Jean
Referee: Shavin Greene