Today’s headline is huffed from a familiar section of the “Reader’s Digest” magazine because I just couldn’t come up with a common theme to tie in the many issues on the table for this column.
Yes, a reference to Reader’s Digest will elicit more than a few quizzical expressions from those with no idea about the publication which was enormously popular here, especially around the 1970’s. Then again I realise more and more that references to events and circumstances which pre-date most of our lived experiences have almost no relevance.
Which is sad, because the world didn’t begin or end with us, nor are the only occasions of consequence those which we saw with our own eyes, or through the medium of television or can re-live innumerable times on YouTube.
Even that popular social media platform is no guarantee of relevance, as I discovered last week in arguing on Sportsmax for the 1960/61 Test cricket series between Australia and the West Indies as the greatest ever. That was an occasion when the Caribbean team lost on the field but were ground-breaking, popular winners in every other way.
How different is the situation 60 years on with a depleted West Indies side, already brushed aside contemptuously in three One-Day Internationals, hoping to at least be competitive in a two-Test series starting tomorrow night against Bangladesh.
With their best available team well beaten in a similar campaign there just over two years ago and Kraigg Brathwaite at the helm of a side missing many first-choice options, it is not stretching it to suggest that a drawn series, or even a 1-0 loss, will be hailed as something to build upon in the wake of a dispiriting run of emphatic Test match defeats in England and New Zealand.
On the contrary, nothing less than overall triumph will be enough for a Trinidad and Tobago Red Force team which goes into the Regional Super 50, once again, as favourites.
Led by West Indies white ball captain Kieron Pollard and brimful of players with considerable international and franchise experience all over the cricketing world, no excuse will really be acceptable should they fail to lift the trophy in Antigua on February 27.
Few have been willing to step forward and say it openly but there is a feeling that complacency and even a lack of motivation among players who may have bigger fish to fry than presumably mediocre inter-territorial opponents have contributed to the Red Force going without a Super50 title since 2016. Another title-less run will only solidify that belief.
There would surely have been no such issues for an unfamiliar looking senior men’s national football team which faced off against the United States in Florida last night. Head coach Terry Fenwick and his players have been waiting for the chance to prove their worth and a duel with the Americans, notwithstanding all the limitations imposed by Covid-19, would have really put into sharp relief where the team is at heading into qualification for the 2022 Qatar World Cup finals.
That campaign kicks off at home against Guyana on March 25, and with only the group winners advancing following additional fixtures in Puerto Rico, The Bahamas and back at home to St Kitts-Nevis, the days of almost taking fixtures against lower-ranked Caribbean neighbours for granted —with the exception of the hapless Anguillans—are long gone.
It seems we didn’t take the biggest annual club fixture in South America for granted though. We just didn’t take it on at all. Not that I am anything remotely close to being described as an intense follower of the domestic leagues on the mainland just across the water from us.
Surely though the Libertadores Cup final between Brazilian rivals Palmeiras and Santos at the iconic Maracana in Rio de Janeiro merited something other than the complete media blackout of the game last Saturday afternoon.
There was no sign of it on any of the many sports channels on cable television while none of the three daily newspapers carried even a scoreline yesterday (Palmeiras won 1-0). Look, I recognise that the only club football which exists for most of us is in Europe, starting with the English Premier League. Sometimes though, and this is where arrogance comes in, an audience should not only get what they want but should have their eyes opened to a world away from La Liga and Serie A.
By the way, have you noticed that it is now the norm for black players to be targeted with the most vicious racist attacks on social media when their teams fails to deliver in the Premier League, Marcus Rashford of Manchester United being the latest victim? Yet we still drape ourselves in the colours.
That’s the power of colonialism for you. Another point to ponder.