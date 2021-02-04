Despite having one of the strongest and most experienced teams in the tournament, senior Trinidad and Tobago Red Force player Denesh Ramdin said performance and execution on the day is all that will matter as they go for their first regional Super50 title since winning the tournament in 2016.
The CG Insurance Super50 Cup bowls off on Sunday and will feature the region’s top cricketers which West Indies Test captain Jason Holder said will raise the standard of the competition, making the fixtures even more competitive.
Holder also noted that the responsibility will be on the senior West Indies players to step up in the competition and lead the way.
“It is a plus,” Holder said of having all the West Indies stars available for the Super50 Cup.
Speaking to the media during a Zoom call to launch the tournament yesterday, Holder said: “I don’t think we have had many of our international players available for Super50 in the last couple of year and my last tournament was in 2017 when we won the tournament, so it’s been a while.”
“It would obviously boost the tournament and the standard of cricket should be a lot better and we’ve all got points to prove,” he added.
“I think the beauty about having the international players within the group is to just lift the standard of the entire cricket, so I think the responsibility is on us to lead the charge and then have some of the younger players, mingling and mixing with us and us helping them through and try and pave the way for them. But it’s always good to see West Indians coming back home and playing in domestic competitions,” Holder declared.
Meanwhile, Ramdin agreed that the Red Force have “one of strongest teams on paper and with experience as well but cricket is played on the day.”
The Red Force squad includes West Indies One-Day skipper Kieron Pollard, T20 stars Sunil Narine, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran and Lendl Simmons, along with fellow West Indies players Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Akeal Hosein and Kjorn Ottley; as well as veteran players in pacer Ravi Rampaul, leg-spinner Imran Khan and Ramdin.
The Red Force boasted a similar squad in 2018 but lost at the semi-final stage to eventual champions the Combined Campuses and Colleges.
Looking back at that outcome, Ramdin said his side will have to guard against being complacent, especially with all the other teams also boasting international players.
“That last time in Barbados (2018), we had probably five overs of really poor cricket in terms of batting and shot selections so at the end of the day we just have to take one game at a time.”
He added:“It is important that we don’t take the oppositions for granted. Everyone has the opportunity to win the tournament once they play good cricket on the day, so it is important we plan and strategise well for each team and focus on what we can do on the field on the day and just execute and do our best.”
Asked if he thought that anything less than winning the title will be a failure for this team, Ramdin said: “Yeah, I would say so.
“Having all the international players back with the experience, it is important that we go out and execute. We have all the players making themselves available, I mean we want to go out there and win the title, but we can’t win the title by just saying it, we need to go out and perform as well as the other teams that are coming for us,” Ramdin continued.
“(We are) one of the strongest teams in the tournament on paper but at the end of the day we are going to take it one day at a time and enjoy our cricket which is important. Our captain is very passionate, and he wants to go out there and do well.”
Pollard, along with six other Red Force players are currently taking part in the Abu Dhabi T10 League in Dubai and will join the rest of the Red Force squad in Antigua early next week but Ramdin said the disjointed build up is not expected to affect the team’s preparation.
“They are supposed to arrive here by the eighth or 9ninth (of February) so I don’t think it will hamper us as a team,” said Ramdin.
“They are playing cricket at the moment and most of them have been doing well in the T10 and we ourselves have been preparing quite well for this tournament,” he concluded.
T&T’s first match is against the Jamaica Scorpions next Thursday.